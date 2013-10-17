NexGen Enviro Systems, Inc. Is Now Available with Safe and Versatile Solvent Recovery Systems

Lindenhurst, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- Available in a variety of capacities, NexGen Enviro Systems, Inc. solvent recovery systems meet all the demands of its low, medium, and high volume applications and with its automation, which minimizes operator intervention and daily maintenance. All solvent recycling systems from the company are efficient, safe, versatile, and comply with regulatory guidelines and standards.



While highlighting the advantages of recycling, one of the representatives working for NexGen Enviro Systems, Inc., stated, “Solvent Recovery from Solvent Recovery Systems saves money on purchasing on new solvent and it ultimately helps in waste solvent disposal. The method helps in enhancing productivity of solvent cleaning operation and reduces industry dependency upon purchasing and disposing the virgin solvent.”



The company’s solvent distillation as well as recovery systems requires less operator intervention or daily maintenance. They are designed to fulfill all customized industrial needs and hence, are efficient for waste solvent handling solutions. They offer different types of solvent distillers as well as solvent systems. They offer complete information on solvent recycling and solvent recycling equipment.



Apart from the systems used for solvent recovery, NexGen Enviro Systems, Inc. also showcases different types of washing systems that include solvent based washing units, water based washing units, ultrasonic washing units and washing units for the printing industry. They also have water reclaimer that is an ideal solution for the treatment and purification of industrial waste water, making it reusable.



About NexGen Enviro Systems, Inc.

Located in Lindenhurst, New York, NexGen Enviro Systems, Inc., has over 8,000 customers utilizing solvent distillation and cleaning systems and offers many different types of solvent distillers equipments as well as cleaning systems. They have been serving all levels of government agencies, all branches of the military, defense contractors, printers, and all disciplines of manufacturing, automotive, woodworking, and more. These customers range in size from small shops to Fortune 100 companies. The company helps the industry giants to help them find waste solvent recovery solutions that will work for their unique organizations. To know more, please visit: http://www.nexgenenviro.com



Contact:

190 E. Hoffman Avenue Lindenhurst

New York 11757