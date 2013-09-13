NexGen Enviro Systems, Inc. Now Holds a Wide Variety of Solvent Recycling Equipment from Different Models

Lindenhurst, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- NexGen Enviro Systems, Inc. now holds a wide variety of solvent recycling equipment and systems from different models for different purposes. They now stock IST Models, DIGIT Models, ECOPLUS Models, Continuous Models, each of these having a unique specialty and unique purpose to solve. With a common goal to reduce waste and re-use expensive solvents while protecting the environment, using the latest in solvent recycling units, NexGen has now gained a respectable name in waste solvent handling solution.



While highlighting their Solvent Recovery Systems, one of the representatives at NexGen Enviro Systems, Inc. stated, “Our solvent recycling systems are efficient, safe, versatile, and are all comply with regulatory guidelines and standards. The solvent recyclers remove waste and allow the waste to be reused, creating a more sustainable environment for the environment. Recycling system does all the ‘dirty work’ and hence helps the big stalwarts business organization to properly dispose of the waste in an environmentally sound way.”



With their time tested solvent distillation recycling equipment for solvent recovery systems like Low Volume Solvent Distillation Units, Medium Volume Solvent Distillation Units, High Volume Solvent Distillation Units and Continuous Solvent Distillation Units, make NexGen Enviro Systems, Inc., the industry leader in waste solvent handling solutions.



The company also has different types of washing systems that include solvent based washing units; water based washing units, ultrasonic washing units and washing units for the printing industry. They also have water reclaimer that is an ideal solution for the treatment and purification of industrial waste water.



About NexGen Enviro Systems, Inc.,

Located in Lindenhurst, New York, NexGen Enviro Systems, Inc., has over 8,000 customers utilizing solvent distillation and cleaning systems and offers many different types of solvent distillers equipments as well as cleaning systems. Nexgenenviro has been serving all levels of government agencies, all branches of the military, defense contractors, printers, and all disciplines of manufacturing, automotive, woodworking, and more. These customers range in size from small shops to Fortune 100 companies. The company helps the industry giants to help them find waste solvent recovery solutions that will work for their unique organizations.



To know more, please visit: http://www.nexgenenviro.com



Contact Details:

190 E. Hoffman Avenue Lindenhurst

New York 11757

PH: 631.226.2930