NexGen Enviro Systems Offers High Performance Solvent Recovery System to Reduce Reliance on Virgin Solvent

Lindenhurst, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Solvent recyclers by industry leader, NexGen Enviro Systems, Inc, relieve their clients on their reliability and dependency over the virgin solvent purchasing. Hence, they reduce the disposal service fees by using their solvent recovery process. NexGen Enviro Systems, Inc. provides high performance solvent recovery systems for using in manufacturing, production, and fabrication sites.



Available in a variety of capacities, NexGen solvent recovery systems and recyclers meets the demanding environments of low, medium, and high volume applications to walk away automation. It finally minimizes operator intervention and daily maintenance, allowing for a waste recovery system, customized according to needs. All the solvent recycling systems from the company are efficient, safe, versatile, and comply with regulatory guidelines and standards.



One of the representatives while addressing to the media stated, “The common goal of our companies is to reduce waste and re-use expensive solvents while protecting the environment, using the latest in solvent recycling units. Being able to connect our unique, customizable washing systems with time tested solvent distillation equipment makes NexGen the industry leader in waste solvent handling solutions.”



Apart from the systems used for solvent recovery, NexGen Enviro Systems, Inc. also showcases different types of washing systems that include solvent based washing units, water based washing units, ultrasonic washing units and washing units for the printing industry. They also have water reclaimer that is an ideal solution for the treatment and purification of industrial waste water, making it reusable.



About NexGen Enviro Systems, Inc.

Located in Lindenhurst, New York, NexGen Enviro Systems, Inc., has over 8,000 customers utilizing solvent distillation and cleaning systems and offers many different types of solvent distillers equipments as well as cleaning systems. www.nexgenenviro.com has been serving all levels of government agencies, all branches of the military, defense contractors, printers, all disciplines of manufacturing, automotive, woodworking, and more. These customers range in size from small shops to Fortune 100 companies. The company helps the industry giants to help them find waste solvent recovery solutions that will work for their unique organizations.



To know more, please visit: http://www.nexgenenviro.com



Contact Detail:

190 E. Hoffman Avenue Lindenhurst

New York 11757

Ph: 631.226.2930