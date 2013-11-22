NexGen Enviro Systems Offers the Finest Quality Solvent Recycling Systems for Efficient Manufacturing, Production, and Fabrication

Lindenhurst, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- NexGen Enviro Systems offers high performance and the finest quality solvent recycling systems for efficient manufacturing, production, and fabrication. Their enduring solvent recyclers come with greater capability and versatility, while reducing the waste and allowing you to re-use expensive solvents. Their most contemporary range of latest solvent recycling units provides the benefits of preserving the environment with top-quality performance for years.



They IST line of solvent recyclers available in varied gallon, small, medium or large sizes to satisfy any company’s requirements. The solvent recycling machines are known to be the fastest and most efficient in the market. All the machines come with powder painted heavy duty steel construction that provides great endurance for the machine to be highly functional and in top performing condition for years.



Their spokesperson speaks on their product range, “The ability to connect our unique, customizable washing systems with time tested solvent distillation equipment makes NexGen the industry leader in waste solvent handling solutions. We offer many different types of solvent distillers as well as washing and cleaning systems. We have over 8,000 customers utilizing our solvent distillation and cleaning systems. They include all levels of government agencies, all branches of the military, defense contractors, printers, and all disciplines of manufacturing, automotive, woodworking, and more.”



Their DIGIT range offers sturdy units that can accommodate the needs of medium volume users and the large user with equal efficiency. It also provides more automation with auto load and level control systems, while a manually operated discharge system is available as an option for multiple runs. Their ECOPLUS solvent recyclers are the ideal solution for medium to large recyclers where high productivity is required with minimal human intervention.



About - nexgenenviro.com

NexGen Enviro Systems, Inc. provides high performance solvent recovery systems for use in manufacturing, production, and fabrication sites. These solvent recyclers enable businesses to save money and time by reducing reliance on virgin solvent purchasing and disposal service fees by use of the solvent recovery process. Available in a variety of capacities, NexGen solvent recyclers meet the demanding environments of low, medium, and high volume applications with walk away automation, which minimizes operator intervention and daily maintenance, allowing for a waste recovery system customized to the needs of the clients. The solvent recycling systems are efficient, safe, versatile, and comply with regulatory guidelines and standards.



To know more about them please visit http://www.nexgenenviro.com