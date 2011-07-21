Arizona NexGen Builders Helps Those in Need and Offers Their Services to Everyone in the Valley

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2011 -- NexGen Builders is operated out of Scottsdale Arizona, but supplies construction and remodeling needs to everyone in the valley. NexGen Builders has the lowest prices and offers professional services to their clients. Their name has grown in popularity as they’ve developed their expertise when it comes to dealing with water damage. Phoenix, Arizona as well as Scottsdale, Mesa, Tempe, Glendale, Gilbert, and Tucson, almost anywhere in Arizona is a prime location to get professional reconstruction or remodeling help. NexGen Builders is the construction company to contact.



NexGen Builders puts their customers on the top of their priority list. They protect their customers from unnecessary or unwarranted expenses by first making a detailed report of the work that will be done on any property before and after the work is completed. NexGen Builders provide their clients with before and after pictures so they can see the result of the work, immediately. Their work is most notable in cases of water restoration. Phoenix, Arizona’s summer time is a great time for restaurants and business to get their water damage and mold removal services taken care of, before business is back in full swing come fall. NexGen ensures the quality of their work by only accepting licensed contractors, and will ensure that the work is handled in a professional manner.



NexGen gives back to the community. During the holidays they select one family in need to donate roughly $5,000 worth of their time and their labour. They help the selected families increase the quality of their living by updating areas of their residence, and improving the home. This is an event that NexGen Builders is proud of and hopes to do every holiday season for years to come. It is their way of being an active part of the community in which they operate.



NexGen Builders is also a powerful resource for real-estate agents. Working around the clock in the summer on home remodelling and water damage, Phoenix, Arizona should have no homes requiring any maintenance. NexGen works with listing brokers and asset managers, NexGen can quickly turn a recently purchased property into a home that meets the requirements for REO, FHA, and VA.



NexGen provides services all over the valley, and ensures the highest standard of work for all of their clients. They are a premier construction company in Arizona and seek to remain as such with the quality of their services and the reliability of their staff.



For more Information please visit: http://www.aznexgenbuilders.com/ or contact:



Carlos Reyes

AZNexGenBuilders

480-751-2250