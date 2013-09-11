Next Day Bouquet to Supply London Fashion Week Flowers

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- Next Day Bouquet are a London-based flower delivery company, with an emphasis and focus on simple choices and exceptional value for money. Fresh flowers arrive from Dutch auctions, formed into gorgeous bouquets and delivered within 24 hours; research discovered that many people are confused by the number of products available when it comes to bouquets, and that often the flowers that are received are not as fresh as they could be. Unless a small fortune is spent, people are often let down. However, Next Day Bouquet deliver beautiful fresh flowers quickly and reliably, and you don't have to spend a fortune.



London Fashion Week is one of the biggest fashion events in the world. One of the 'big four', it is held twice a year in February and September to showcase the designs and collections for the coming season. More than £100 million is spent on orders each season, it's a chance for designers to sell their ideas and retailers to incorporate trends on the catwalks into their collections. It has seen its fair share of controversy, having played a massive part in the debate over the sizes of models, has launched the careers of people such as Stella McCartney and Kate Moss, and is the epitome of British fashion. 5,000 visitors are expected to attend the events which run between the 13th - 17th September 2013, many of which are strictly invite-only.



This year, Next Day Bouquet are supplying the flowers to some of the events at London Fashion Week on Friday 13th and Saturday 14th of September. Their gorgeous displays and bouquets are sure to brighten up any room and complement the catwalk shows. The company is delighted to be supplying flowers to such a fantastic event, it means a huge amount to them as London City is their delivery area and passion. To be associated with such a highly-regarded event gives the young company drive and further ambition; seeing their flowers next to such fantastic designs will really show the beauty of the flowers and indeed the beauty of the dresses on the catwalk.



The single red rose is one of the most popular items at Next Day Bouquet. A truly romantic sentiment, the red rose is an ancient symbol of love and beauty, often associated with the Greek and Roman goddesses of love Aphrodite and Venus. The single red rose is delivered in beautiful, unique packaging and will be fresh, fragrant and standing tall to impress. It's sure to bring a smile to anyone's face.



To get in touch, please contact;

Andrej Mikuz – Next Day Bouquet,

Unit 8,

Lower Syndenham Industrial Estate,

Kangley Bridge Road,

Sydenham,

London,

SE26 5BA



cs@nextdaybouquet.com

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