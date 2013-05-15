Next Door & Window Opens New Location in Arlington Heights

Arlington Heights, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- Next Door & Window, the expert window and door replacement company, is opening a new location with a full showroom of windows and doors in Arlington Heights, IL. The new showroom will be their third showroom in addition to two other locations in Burr Ridge and Naperville, IL along with their website http://www.doorandwindow.net.



Says spokesperson Justin Bartley, "As home sales statistics are on the rise, so are home renovations. We're seeing an increase in the amount of business in all of the showrooms and a need to branch out to new areas. Because we offer both complete window and door replacement solutions, we are seeing a large amount of business from the homeowners who are looking to renovate their own homes both before they sell and to increase the values of their homes for their own gratification."



Additionally, there is a new incentive now for homeowners to consider new energy efficient doors, windows and skylights." Bartley explains about the $500 tax energy credit available currently. "We’re pleased to tell you that energy efficient doors, windows and skylights installed in 2012 and 2013 are now eligible for a tax credit. With our already great prices and our award-winning service, this makes your purchase from Next Door & Window even more advantageous. Only windows and exterior doors that meet ENERGY STAR® ratings are eligible for the tax credit, and qualifying products must be installed in the consumer’s existing primary residence between January 1, 2012 and December 31, 2013. The tax credit for windows is 10% of the purchase price up to $200 while the tax credit for exterior doors is 10% of the purchase price up to $500. Installation costs are not included. The Internal Revenue Code Sec. 25C allows a $500 maximum credit per lifetime, $200 for windows, meaning any new claim must be reduced by any Section 25C credit claimed in prior years.



Bartley says it is a hard decision for homeowners to make for windows and door materials, with selections of vinyl, fiberglass or wood. Says Bartley, "All three materials are able to fulfill your needs. At all three of our Next Door & Window locations, consultants should be able to advise you and make the best recommendation based upon your needs, budget and tastes."



Next Door & Window is a family owned company since 1947. The company offers a set of complete window and door replacement solutions. They specialize in replacement windows, including, double hung windows, casement windows, awning windows, bay and bow windows. All of their replacement windows are available in wood/clad, fiberglass and vinyl. Additionally, they carry full lines of fiberglass and steel entry doors as well as replacement patio doors.