Next Event Partnering with Joe Dimaggio Children's Hospital Saturday, March 23rd, 2013 3:00 - 5:00p.m. Sun Life Stadium

North Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2013 -- Owners of Prestige Imports, Brett & Brooke David, wanted to give back to the community. After their father’s sudden death in January 2007, forcing a new perspective and deeper appreciation for what most youth take for granted; health and family. In late 2011, they decided to take advantage of their abundant resources of exotic automobiles and created Ride2Revive.



Brett and Brooke David are fortunate to have so many sponsors and volunteers that help provide everything that goes into making these special days possible. One of the primary sponsors is Gotham Dream Cars, which offers rentals of exotic vehicles and is providing discounted Dream Car Sprints for this event. The Sprints are exhilarating race condition driving experiences on a specially designed racetrack created by Gotham Dream Cars, which compares to a competitive speedway with curves and straight-aways. There are also many fun-filled activities planned for the children including food trucks, music, giveaways, professional athlete photo ops and signatures, local police, fire rescue, S.W.A.T., and K-9 demonstrations, as well as famous movie cars and the chance to actually draw on a Lamborghini.



To this already HUGE event we have combined our very popular Exotics and Expresso meet, which gathers the owners of South Florida’s most beautiful exotic vehicles, to bring a higher awareness to such an amazing cause.



Last month, Prestige Imports Ride2Revive partnered with MyWish4U.org, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of chronically ill children MyWish4U.org brought 33 terminally ill children and their families from Israel for an unforgettable 10-day vacation in Florida that ended with our Ride2Revive event at Gulfstream Park.



About Ride2Revive

Ride2Revive provides children, who are undergoing medical treatment for life-threatening diseases, with memorable, adrenaline filled excursions, meant to distract them from their health related struggles and revitalize their senses.



Media Contact

