Next Gen Artists Use New High Tech Methods to Launch Careers

Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- Breaking into the big leagues like Random House, Sony and HBO is difficult for any independent author, musician, or filmmaker, but new promotional technologies in social media have started to level the playing field. High tech social media services provided by public relations companies like Born To Be Viral use complex algorithms to attract followers, fans and views to a performer’s site as fast as any million dollar PR firm.



“It used to be impossible to compete with mainstream publishers, big record companies, and film distributors. Now Born To Be Viral can help authors, musicians and filmmakers use advanced social media technology to break into the tightly woven cliques that dominate the artistic industry,” said Sandra Mohr of Mohr Publicity, parent company to BTBV.



It sounds too good to be true; thousands of Facebook Fans, IMDB and Kindle ratings, and Twitter Followers delivered practically overnight? Apparently, it has been going on for some time-used by well-known celebrities for years. But, as Lady Gaga learned recently when her video was stripped of over 150 million views, social media companies promising throngs of followers need to be careful not to violate the “terms of services” put forth by Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram. Unsafe or reckless “bot” promotion can cause an account to be banned or removed from the Internet. “We wish Lady Gaga would have come to us for her promotions,” says Mohr. “Her video views would still be up and her Twitter followers would look much better.” Mohr Publicity is one of the more popular public relations agencies because it uses a combination of traditional media, press releases and active social media growth to help indie artists promote and manage their brands safely and quickly.



“Social media is the way most people learn about new and upcoming artists. All of the biggest companies use technology like ours to jump-start their promotions. Tapping into this rich source of traffic is necessary and the best way to break into the business and compete,” Mohr continued.



Born To Be Viral has many different ways to get you noticed. From Twitter followers to YouTube video views to Pinterest Repins, there are ways to get your idea and artistic vision in front of people who share your interests and passions and attract new fans. It’s literally just a click away.



“All we need is the basics; your website link or Facebook name, and then we take it from there. Just send us your video link and we can send you 1,000-2 million YouTube views, subscribers and likes,” Mohr continued.



In addition to helping independents, Born To Be Viral has one of the best online news sites for those who would rather learn and do for themselves. Next Big Thing News reports on all of the newest developments in social media each day.



“Our NBT News site shares plenty of tips and techniques to keep you updated on social media platforms, but for the real experience of top quality, effective promotion, we can help you really get the ball rolling in your favor fast,” Mohr added.



These companies together employ a team of more than 40 technicians, writers and computer “geeks” who pride themselves on being 2 steps ahead in the world of social media traffic generation. For more information about Born To Be Viral and Mohr Publicity, and how to use their services to help generate interest in your book, new product, music or film, visit their website at http://borntobeviral.com .



About Mohr Publicity

Mohr Publicity is a public relations agency built for the digital universe. They specialize in social media and Internet promotions including Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Pinterest. Their companies Born To Be Viral and Next Big Thing News keep clients up to date on the newest Internet promotions. Mohr Publicity was established in 1997.



Contact:

Denise Hubbard

Mohr Publicity is located in Los Angeles, CA

Email: media@mohrpublicity.com

Phone: 323-521-3409

Website: http://mohrpublicity.com