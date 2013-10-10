Recently published research from MindCommerce, "Next Generation 9-1-1: Providers and Solutions 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Next Generation 9-1-1 ( NG9-1-1) is an initiative that targets updating the 9-1-1 emergency service infrastructure in USA and Canada in order to improve public emergency communications services. The Improvement includes adding text messages, images, video and data beside the traditional phone calls for 9-1-1 service.
This report provides information about NG9-1-1 providers. The report presents analysis for each provider including overview, products and services as well as SWOT analysis which introduces strength points, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.
Target Audience:
- Managed service providers, service bureau companies
- Public safety organizations and governmental agencies
- VoIP and Internet Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) companies
- Wireless service providers: cellular network operators, WiMAX and WiFi
- Wireless vendors including hardware, software and service providers
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Companies in Report:
- Cassidian
- Cincinnati Bell
- DDTI
- Emergitech
- GeoComm
- Indigital
- Intrado
- Redsky
- TCS
- Zetron
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