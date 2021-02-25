Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2021 -- The global next generation batteries market is expected to reach a market size of USD 20.84 Billion at a steady CAGR of 5.6% in 2027, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady revenue growth can be attributed to increasing investment by OEMs such as BMW Group, Volkswagen, and Daimler for production of more efficient and cost-effective batteries. Increasing research and development activities for production of advanced next generation batteries with better fire resistance, longer life span, and quicker charge rate are key factors expected to drive growth of the global next generation batteries market. Major manufacturers of next generation batteries are investing significantly in development of high-power and safe battery technologies using 3-dimensional structures with high-density solid electrolytes and electrodes.



Key Highlights of Report

In August 2020, Panasonic announced investment of an additional USD 100 million in a battery producing factory in Nevada, US. This expansion is expected to drive battery supply to automaker, Tesla, for the production of its electric vehicles.

The consumer electronics segment accounted for largest market share of 42.9% in 2019. Rising purchasing power of consumers in developing economies has resulted in increased demand for electronic devices, which is further driving demand for advanced next generation batteries in the consumer electronics sector.

The lithium sulphur segment revenue is expected to expand at rapid CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. Lithium sulphur batteries are being increasingly adopted in the manufacture of automotive and consumer electronics products owing to longer life span, and being more environmentally sustainable to produce in comparison to lithium-ion batteries.

North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global next generation batteries market in 2019. Increasing adoption of electric vehicles and electronic gadgets continues to drive demand for more efficient and cost-effective next generation advanced batteries in countries in the region.



Key players in the market include Sion Power Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Hitachi, Ambri Inc., NantEnergy Corporation, Phinergy, LG Chemicals, Samsung, Mitsubishi Chemical and Amprius Inc.



Market Segments

The global Next Generation Batteries market has been categorized based on the product type, application, and region. Our expert analysts undertake a thorough assessment of all of the segments included in the report and analyze them based on their market share, revenue, market growth rate, and other vital factors. The segmentation allows the interested parties to determine sectors in the global Next Generation Batteries market with high growth prospects and understand the growth strategies adopted by leading segments during the forecast period.



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Transportation

Energy Storage

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Others



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Nickel cadmium

Lithium ion

Magnesium ion

Lithium Sulphur

Solid Electrodes

Ultra-capacitors

Metal air

Nickel metal hydride



Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA



