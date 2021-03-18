Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2021 -- The Global Next Generation Battlefield Technology Market is forecasted to be worth USD 24.29 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market include increasing usage of battlefield intelligence, rising demand for cyber security in military & defense intelligence involving the data breaches from the confidential governing bodies, rising threats & tensions in asymmetric warfare, and growing investments in the defense bodies & foreign intelligence platforms, among others.



The global market landscape of Next Generation Battlefield Technology is expected to remain in a very competitive and highly fragmented landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for the innovative players.



The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Next Generation Battlefield Technology market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others.



Key players in the market The Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Rockwell Collins, Elbit Systems, Northrop Grumman, Thales Group, Leonardo S.p.A., Raytheon Company, and General Dynamics, among others.



Market Overview:



The report bifurcates the Next Generation Battlefield Technology market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Next Generation Battlefield Technology Market on the basis of Application, Platform, Component, Technology, and Region:



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Logistics & Transportation

Surveillance & Reconnaissance

Cyber Security

Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD)

Intelligence & Data Warfare

Combat Simulation, Training & Health Monitoring

Others



Platform Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Land

Airborne

Naval

Joint

Space



Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Products

Modern Weapons

Armored Fighting Vehicle

Command and Control System

Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle

Submarine

Unmanned Marine Vehicle

Ship

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

Fighter Jet and Aircraft

Satellite

Space Launch Vehicle

Armored and Unmanned Ground Vehicle

Soldier Equipment

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

Smart Clothing

Vision and Surveillance

RFID

Communication Devices

Others

Services

Artificial Intelligence

Cyber Security

Data Transfer Protocol

Others



Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Artificial Intelligence

3D Printing

Internet of Things

Wearable Devices

Others



Regional Landscape section of the Next Generation Battlefield Technology report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.



The various regions analyzed in the report include:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Next Generation Battlefield Technology Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Next Generation Battlefield Technology Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Growing emphasize on battlefield technology upgrade



4.2.2.2. Asymmetric welfare interpersonal relationships among countries



4.2.2.3. Huge growth in the IoT devices & information technology



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Regulatory hurdles & higher cost associated to it



4.2.3.2. Inefficient research methodologies



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Next Generation Battlefield Technology Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)



5.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Logistics & Transportation



5.1.2. Surveillance & Reconnaissance



5.1.3. Cyber Security



5.1.4. Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD)



5.1.5. Intelligence & Data Warfare



5.1.6. Combat Simulation, Training & Health Monitoring



5.1.7. Others



Chapter 6. Next Generation Battlefield Technology Market By Platform Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)



6.1. Platform Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Land



6.1.2. Airborne



6.1.3. Naval



6.1.4. Joint



6.1.5. Space



Continue…!



