Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market Segmentation, Industry Analysis by Production, Consumption, Revenue and Growth Rate by 2027

Increase in the number of biopharmaceutical companies across the nations is the key reason driving the growth of next-generation biomanufacturing in global market.

 

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2021 -- In the latest report titled "Global Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market", published by Emergen Research, our expert team has performed meticulous research on the global Next-Generation Biomanufacturing business space, carefully investigating the ongoing industry trends, estimated market growth, projected market size & share, key drivers and opportunities, restraints, challenges, product segmentation, cost structure, market volume, competitive terrain, product portfolios and specifications, and company profiles of the key market players.

Next-generation biomanufacturing process makes it possible to meet increasing demand for biological medicine used in the treatment of critical diseases such as liver and kidney disorders, cancer and diabetes. In addition, growing adoption of single-use products such as single-use bio-reactors, bio containers and increasing financial support from private investors and governments for development of next-generation biomanufacturing units are among some major factors driving growth of the global next-generation biomanufacturing market, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Leading Market Players Profiled in the Report Include:

Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Eppendorf AG, Danaher Corporation, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Sartorius AG, bbi-biotech GmbH, Solaris Biotechnology Srl, Esco Group of Companies, Pierre Guérin, and PBS Biotech, Inc.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the next-generation biomanufacturing market based on type, application, end-use, and region as follows:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–-2028)
Continuous Upstream Biomanufacturing
Single-Use Upstream Biomanufacturing
Downstream Biomanufacturing

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–-2028)
Monoclonal Antibodies
Hormones
Vaccines
Recombinant Proteins
Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–-2028)
Biopharmaceutical Companies
Research Institutions
CMOs/CDMOs

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–-2028)
North America
S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
K.
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA

Objectives of the Global Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market Study:

An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Next-Generation Biomanufacturing market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures

