Next-generation biomanufacturing process uses advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, augmented reality, etc., and offers seamless outcomes that are better in terms of quality compared to outcomes generated using first-generation process. The adoption rate of next-generation biomanufacturing process is growing among various biopharmaceutical companies and research institutes owing to more energy-efficiency reduced water requirement, less volume of solid waste, and comparatively lower carbon emissions in the environment.



Further Key Findings in the Report:



In July 2018, Amgen opened a new next-generation biomanufacturing plant located in West Greenwich, R.I. campus. The company invested approximately USD 200 Million in this new facility.

In April 2020, Akron Biotech acquired Cambryn in Sarasota, Florida, from Cambryn Biologics. The facility is a biomanufacturing plant equipped with state-of-the-art equipment.

Biopharmaceutical Companies accounted for a 39% revenue share in the global market. This can be attributed to rapid technological advancements and increasing investor and governments funding.

North America accounted for the largest market share of a 30.2% in 2020. Key factors such as growing focus of biological research and increased financial support from investors and international organizations.

Key players operating in the market are Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Eppendorf AG, Danaher Corporation, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Sartorius AG, bbi-biotech GmbH, Solaris Biotechnology Srl, Esco Group of Companies, Pierre Guérin, and PBS Biotech, Inc.



Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market Segmentation:



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the next-generation biomanufacturing market based on type, application, end-use, and region as follows:



Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–-2028)

Continuous Upstream Biomanufacturing

Single-Use Upstream Biomanufacturing

Downstream Biomanufacturing



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–-2028)

Monoclonal Antibodies

Hormones

Vaccines

Recombinant Proteins

Others



End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–-2028)

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Research Institutions

CMOs/CDMOs



Key Regions analyzed in the report include:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Elucidating the competitive scenario of the Global Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market:



The comprehensive global Next-Generation Biomanufacturing market analysis includes meaningful insights into the competitive spectrum of this business sphere. It goes on to enlist the detailed profiles of each market competitor.

The latest report includes the industry share, production facilities, development prospects,and geographies served by each market player.

The study also showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders and offers critical data and information about the application scope, as well as specifications of these products.

In addition, the study presents the fundamental market insights, pricing range of products offered by these companies, and the gross profits and losses experienced by these players throughout their market tenures.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Continuous funding from governments and private investors

4.2.2.2. Increase in the number of biopharmaceutical industries

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Low availability of required technology

4.2.3.2. Lack of awareness

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Continuous Upstream Biomanufacturing

5.1.2. Single-Use Upstream Biomanufacturing

5.1.3. Downstream Biomanufacturing



CONTINUED..!!



