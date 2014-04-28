New Computer Technology market report from Markets and Markets: "Next Generation Biometric Market - Forecasts & Analysis 2014 - 2020"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Next Generation Biometric Market by Technology (Fingerprint, Palm, Face, Iris, Vein, Voice & Signature), Function, Application (Government, Defense, Travel & Immigration, Home Security, Banking, Consumer Electronics & so on) & by Geography - Forecasts & Analysis 2014 - 2020
Biometrics is the science and technology of measuring and analyzing biological data. In information technology, biometrics refers to technologies that measure and analyze human body characteristics, such as DNA, fingerprints, eye retinas and irises, voice patterns, facial patterns, and hand measurements. This report covers various biometric authentications such as face recognition, fingerprint recognition, iris recognition, palm recognition, vein recognition, signature recognition, and others. Out of all the biometric authentications, face, finger, and iris recognition are commonly used in most of the applications.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report segregates the overall biometric technology market into various application areas such as government, defense, banking and finance, travel and immigration, healthcare, consumer electronics, commercial security, and home security. Increasing security threats, unauthorized infiltration across the borders, unauthorized immigration, illegal transaction at the ATMs, and so on give a rise to the biometric technology market. One of the major drivers for this market is government funding for biometric technology for deployment across the globe. Some of the key companies in the biometric market are 3M (U.S.), Cross Match Technologies (U.S.), Saffran SA (France), Fujitsu Ltd (Japan), and NEC Corporation (Japan).
Key take-away
- Total revenue of the global biometric market is expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 17.6% from 2014 to 2020
- Impact analysis of the market dynamics, with factors currently driving and restraining the growth of the market, along with their impact in the short, medium, and long-term landscapes
- Analysis of the global market with a special focus on the high-growth applications in each vertical and the fast growing application market segments
- Detailed analysis of the mature and emerging markets by application, technology, and geography
- The key trends related to the function, technology, and applications that shape and influence the market
- Illustrative segmentation, analysis, and projection of the important geographical markets to give an overall view of the global market
- Detailed competitive landscape with an identification of the key players in the market
- Competitive intelligence from company profiles, key player strategies, and game-changing developments such as product launches and acquisitions
- Identification of emerging trends and analysis of opportunities in the market for the stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the biometric market
- Brief analysis of Porter's five force analysis
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