Next Generation Communication Technologies Market Revenue to Record Stable Growth Through COVID-19 Affected Period

Global Next Generation Communication Technologies market is accounted for $90.30 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $712.54 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 25.8% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include saturation of revenues from fixed and cellular services coupled with growing for personalized services, rising demand of advanced communication technology, and increasing consumer demand. However, high infrastructural and development cost is restraining the market growth.



Next-generation communication technologies are also known as advanced communication technologies. With increasing technological advancements in the Internet and other supporting communication technologies, the communication technology has been enhanced tremendously. Next-generation communication technologies are the best example of such trend. These technologies help in eliminating the communication gap, improving the quality of communication, optimizing the multiplexed communication, and improving user experience in order to meet user requirements. In addition, next-generation communication technologies are also expected to play a major role in the development of various industries.



By end user, consumer electronics segment is expected to have significant growth during the forecast period. The aggressive acceptance of wireless systems and increased requests for quicker communication speed has inspired the growing use of consumer electronics in the next-generation market of communication technology. On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the significant growth during the forecast period, due to increasing technological developments, rising consumer spending's, and increasing investment in communication infrastructures are some of the reasons that stimulate the requirement for next-generation communication systems in the Asia Pacific region.



Some of the key players in Next Generation Communication Technologies Market include AT&T, Verizon, SK TelecomG, Sandisk, Hitachi, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Nokia, Qualcomm, Ericsson, NTT DoCoMo, NetApp, Dell EMC, Micron Technology, IBM, HP, Toshiba, Western Digital, Kingston, Quantum, and Devicescape Software, Inc.

Types Covered: Wireless Communication Technologies, Wired Communication Technologies



End Users Covered: Consumer Electronics, Information and Communication Technology, Automotive, Automation, Aerospace and Defense, Enterprise Application, Security and Surveillance, Space and Research, Healthcare, Power and Energy, Telecommunication, Military, Safety & Monitoring, Manufacturing, Medicine



Regions Covered: North America, US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, UK, Italy, France, Spain, Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan , China , India , Australia , New Zealand , South Korea , Rest of Asia Pacific , South America, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa , Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa



Note:

Our report does take into account the impact of coronavirus pandemic and dedicates qualitative as well as quantitative sections of information within the report that emphasizes the impact of COVID-19.As this pandemic is ongoing and leading to dynamic shifts in stocks and businesses worldwide, we take into account the current condition and forecast the market data taking into consideration the micro and macroeconomic factors that will be affected by the pandemic.