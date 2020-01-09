Next-Generation Content Moderation Solutions to Increasingly Adopt AI

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2020 -- Content moderation solutions are increasingly becoming data-driven. The content in social media platforms, for instance, including images and videos are as varied as those who post these. And, thus the needs and scope of moderating these content are evolving, propelling new avenues in the content moderation solutions market. An array of artificial intelligence tools and advanced analytics have opened new avenues for providers of content moderation solutions. Brands in the evolving digital space that put large bets on user-generated content have realized the growing business propositions in AI-driven content moderation solutions.



Growing Complexity of Digital Contents Ups Ante Among Technology Players



Range of attributes that make content illicit, illegal, or inappropriate cut across geographies and demographics. The growing complexity of such contents has raised the ante for technology companies seeking to tap avenues in the content moderation solutions market. Over the past few years, efforts have intensified on training AI to learn context, making content moderation solutions do what they should. Tellingly, they should not substitute human moderators, rather than increase their role in complementing them. This has helped in shaping the contours of the content moderation solutions market.



AI Tools Integrated With Human Solutions



Next generation content moderation solutions are expected to enhance the role of AI tools and algorithms with human intervention to understand varied and difficult content forensics with better accuracy. This means, the significance of subjective perspective in content creation will remain in coming years. This will play higher role in shaping the contours of the competitive landscape in the content moderation solutions market.



Setting new metrics in assessing digital contents has helped providers of content moderation will see new avenues in the content moderation solutions market. This is likely to be spearheaded by internet companies, world over. Their growing stakes in AI technologies will help expand new potential in the market.



