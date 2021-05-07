Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2021 -- The global next-generation display materials market is expected to reach a market size of USD 380.03 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for OLED displays, increasing disposable income among consumers, advancements in technology, and change in lifestyle are some key factors supporting market growth. Next-generation displays eliminate some major drawbacks of LCD technology.



The study comprises an exhaustive analysis of the contemporary market trends, for instance, the historical market data, estimated future market size, technological advancement, revenue share each region, micro- and macro-economic aspects, regulatory framework, and numerous growth trends observed in the global Next-Generation Display Materials market.



Further Key Findings in the Report:



In January 2021, Samsung Display Company launched a new low-power OLED display for Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphones. This OLED display will help to reduce power consumption by up to 16%.

The OLED segment in the global next-generation display materials market is expected to register a robust CAGR during forecast period. OLED technology is used in almost all advanced display devices and panels.

The market in Europe accounted for a double-digit revenue share in the global market in 2020. Key factors such as growing focus on display materials, and support for research and development by governments are key factors expected to continue to support growth of the market in the region.

Key players operating in the market are Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., Toray Industries, Inc, Samsung SDI Co., Universal Display Corp., Novaled GmbH, Nanosys Inc., Nanoco Group PLC, Doosan Corporation, Quantum Materials Corp., and PPG Industries, Inc.



Next-Generation Display Materials Market Segmentation:



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global next-generation display materials market based on technology type, material, application, and region as follows:



Technology Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

OLED

IPS-LCD

Others



Material Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Substrate

Polarizer

Color Filter

Liquid Crystals

Backlighting Unit

Emitter and Organic Layer

Encapsulation



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Smartphones

Televisions and Monitors

Smart watches

Automotive Displays

Laptops and Tablets

Others



Regional segmentation of the report covers key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis of the Next-Generation Display Materials market to offer a better understanding of the key features such as production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, market share and size, and presence of key players in the region.



Detailed Regional Analysis Covers:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Additional information offered by the report:



A complete overview of the global Next-Generation Display Materials market.

Detailed examination of the various market dynamics, including drivers, opportunities, challenges, threats, constraints, and development prospects prevailing in the global market.

Diverse market trends observed on regional and global levels. The report also elaborates on the market size and shares governed by the major geographies, combined with a precise growth forecast analysis, cost analysis, micro- and macro-economic indicators, and regulatory framework.

A vivid analysis of the company profiles of the key market contenders operating in the global Next-Generation Display Materials market.

Extensive research & development assessment, and a detailed study of the growing demand for new products and the increasing application of the existing and new products.



