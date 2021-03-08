Rising demand for lightweight, slim displays with high resolution is fueling revenue growth of the global next-generation display materials market.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2021 -- The global next-generation display materials market is expected to reach a market size of USD 380.03 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for OLED displays, increasing disposable income among consumers, advancements in technology, and change in lifestyle are some key factors supporting market growth. Next-generation displays eliminate some major drawbacks of LCD technology. OLED is a leading technology as compared to IPS-LCD technology, and is used in almost all modern display products and devices.
The study offers a panoramic view of the market along with an accurate growth forecast of the company on both the regional and global levels. It strives to offer accurate insights into the existing competitive landscape and the ever-growing competition in the industry. It also provides an idea about the strategic initiatives undertaken by the companies to fortify their footing in the market.
Leading Market Players Profiled in the Report Include:
Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., Toray Industries, Inc, Samsung SDI Co., Universal Display Corp., Novaled GmbH, Nanosys Inc., Nanoco Group PLC, Doosan Corporation, Quantum Materials Corp., and PPG Industries, Inc
The research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate. The global Next-Generation Display Materials market report further segments the market based on product types offered by the market, applications, and key geographies of the market. The research study assesses the market in terms of market size, volume, revenue, and share.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global next-generation display materials market based on technology type, material, application, and region as follows:
Technology Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)
OLED
IPS-LCD
Others
Material Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)
Substrate
Polarizer
Color Filter
Liquid Crystals
Backlighting Unit
Emitter and Organic Layer
Encapsulation
Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)
Smartphones
Televisions and Monitors
Smart watches
Automotive Displays
Laptops and Tablets
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2020–2028)
North America
S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
K.
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Objectives of the Global Next-Generation Display Materials Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Next-Generation Display Materials market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Global Next-Generation Display Materials Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Global Next-Generation Display Materials Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for OLED technology in television and smartphone industry
4.2.2.2. Rising preference for large panel display
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. High Cost of display materials
4.2.3.2. Lack of awareness among consumers
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Global Next-Generation Display Materials Market Technology Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)
5.1. Technology Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. OLED
5.1.2. IPS-LCD
5.1.3. Others
Chapter 6. Global Next-Generation Display Materials Market Material Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
6.1. Material Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Substrate
6.1.2. Polarizer
6.1.3. Color Filter
6.1.4. Liquid Crystals
6.1.5. Backlighting Unit
6.1.6. Emitter and Organic Layer
6.1.7. Encapsulation
Chapter 7. Global Next-Generation Display Materials Market Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
7.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
7.1.1. Smartphones
7.1.2. Televisions and Monitors
7.1.3. Smart watches
7.1.4. Automotive Displays
7.1.5. Laptops and Tablets
7.1.6. Others
CONTINUED..!!
