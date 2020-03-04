Next-Generation Greeting Cards with Audio, Video Playback, Now on Kickstarter!

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2020 -- A next-generation consumer product revolutionizing the greeting card industry, these innovative electronic and recordable greeting cards are expected to sell worldwide in 2020. Completely unique, each card incorporates advanced technologies, including a plastic electronic display screen, camera, and microphone, to provide a truly revolutionary and immersive consumer experience. Easy to use, each card has simple functions that include a play, stop, pause, record, and delete button, allowing anyone to record and playback a 30-90 second pre-recorded video for the recipient.



With uses only limited by our imaginations, these electronic greeting cards can be sent for holidays and religious festivals, including Christmas or Easter, and other special occasions, such as Valentine's Day, birthdays, weddings, and more. Additionally, can be strategically used for marketing purposes by companies and sent to prospective corporate clients or customers.



Increasingly demanded in the global market, finally send a physical, one-of-a-kind greeting card with the latest technology. As messages can be deleted and rerecorded, each greeting card can be used repeatedly to provide a one-of-a-kind experience time and time again. Normally retailing for £29.99 plus shipping costs, get a special deal as part of the Kickstarter campaign that includes a greeting card and shipping for just £25.00.



Coming soon with 3D and holographic displays, you will be able to provide an even more immersive and engaging experience for card recipients. Funding from this Kickstarter campaign will be used to support development efforts, with the first cards expected to be released in early May 2020. The Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at:



https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1391114525/next-generation-greeting-cards



Supporters around the world can support these innovative cards by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as £10. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About First Wave Media Ltd.

First Wave Media Ltd. was founded by Arshad Hussain in 2009. Today, the business has developed a unique technology for use in interactive greetings cards that in-lays digital and video greetings.



