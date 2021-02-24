Growing geriatric population and rising prevalence of bone and age related issues is a key factor boosting revenue growth of the global next generation implants market
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2021 -- The report on the Global Next Generation Implants (NGI) Market initially offers an in-depth overview of the Next Generation Implants (NGI) Market along with insights into the developments and advancements in the sector. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the regional and competitive landscape and provides a deeper insight into the current market scenario and future growth prospects. The research study also provides a complete analysis of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, risks, and growth opportunities.
next generation implants (NGI) market is expected to reach a market size of USD 4.45 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing global geriatric population with rising age-related bone diseases is a key factor driving demand for next generation implants. Major companies are focusing on development of next generation medical implants such as cardiac devices
The report offers a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the industry and a detailed analysis of the key players of the market based on their revenue, profit margins, financial standing, global market position, R&D activities, and product portfolio. It also covers their strategic endeavors such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and product launches and brand promotions, among others
Key players operating in the market are Abbott Laboratories, Smith & Nephew plc, Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific Corporation, C.R. Bard, Inc., Medtronic Public Limited Company, Wright Medical Group N.V, Stryker Corporation, Globus Medical Inc., DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)
Orthopedic Implants
Cardiovascular Implants
Ocular Implants
Dental Implants
Others
Material Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)
Metals and Metal Alloys
Ceramics
Polymers
Biologics
Others
Regional Analysis of the Next Generation Implants (NGI) Market Includes:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
The orthopedic implants segment in the global next generation implants market is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR during forecast period. Rising prevalence of bone-related issues and conditions is a key factor fueling demand for orthopedic implants.
The market in Europe accounted for second-largest market share in 2020. Key factors such as growing focus of advanced technologies and increasing aging population are propelling growth of the market in the region.
The comprehensive report addresses the following questions:
Which region is expected to dominate the market over the coming years?
Which application or end-user segment is anticipated to show significant growth over the projected timeline?
What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market growth?
What are the macro- and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market?
What are the recent R&D and technological advancements in the Next Generation Implants (NGI) market?
For more informative information, please visit us @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/next-generation-implants-market
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Next Generation Implants (NGI)Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Next Generation Implants (NGI)Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Increasing geriatric population
4.2.2.2. Advancements in implant technology
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. High cost for radio medical implants
4.2.3.2. Risk of infection
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Next Generation Implants (NGI) Market Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)
5.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Orthopedic Implants
5.1.2. Cardiovascular Implants
5.1.3. Ocular Implants
5.1.4. Dental Implants
5.1.5. Others
Continue…!
