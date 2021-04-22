Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2021 -- The global next generation implants (NGI) market is expected to reach a market size of USD 4.45 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing global geriatric population with rising age-related bone diseases is a key factor driving demand for next generation implants. Major companies are focusing on development of next generation medical implants such as cardiac devices, retinal implants, neurostimulators, and blood pressure sensors, which can bring improvements in patients' lives and help them to continue their daily activities with least amount of discomfort.



The latest research report on the Next Generation Implants (NGI) market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2028 is involved in screening the business environment and the companies operating in the Next Generation Implants (NGI) industry. Importantly, the research sheds a lot of light on their winning strategies to help stakeholders, business owners, and field marketing executives stay ahead in the competition. Besides, the industry is thoroughly weighed upon on the basis of the total revenue generated as well as the output/volume produced year after year. Other aspects including but not limited to the market drivers, key opportunities and probable restraints are thoroughly assessed during the study.



You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Next Generation Implants (NGI) Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/529



Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources



The market in Europe accounted for second-largest market share in 2020. Key factors such as growing focus of advanced technologies and increasing aging population are propelling growth of the market in the region.



Key players operating in the market are Abbott Laboratories, Smith & Nephew plc, Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific Corporation, C.R. Bard, Inc., Medtronic Public Limited Company, Wright Medical Group N.V, Stryker Corporation, Globus Medical Inc., DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.



Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market's growth?



Get access to FREE Sample PDF Copy of Next Generation Implants (NGI) Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/529



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Orthopedic Implants

Cardiovascular Implants

Ocular Implants

Dental Implants

Others



Material Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Metals and Metal Alloys

Ceramics

Polymers

Biologics

Others



End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Orthopedic Clinics

Academic and Research Institutes



We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the global Next Generation Implants (NGI) market. This helps us to comprehensively analyze the individual standing of the companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study to help you gain the upper hand in the competition.



Buy now@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/529



Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global Next Generation Implants (NGI) market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Next Generation Implants (NGI) market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Next Generation Implants (NGI) market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Next Generation Implants (NGI) market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Next Generation Implants (NGI) market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Next Generation Implants (NGI) market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.



Read more@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/next-generation-implants-market



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Next Generation Implants (NGI) Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Next Generation Implants (NGI) Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Stringent environmental regulations

4.2.2.2. Rising need to reduce bacterial or algal contamination in water systems

4.2.2.3. Increasing demand for biocides for municipal water treatment

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Fluctuating prices of raw material

4.2.3.2. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Next Generation Implants (NGI) Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. Next Generation Implants (NGI) Market By Product type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. Next Generation Implants (NGI) Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

Continued…