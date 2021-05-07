Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2021 -- The global next generation implants (NGI) market is expected to reach a market size of USD 4.45 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing global geriatric population with rising age-related bone diseases is a key factor driving demand for next generation implants. Major companies are focusing on development of next generation medical implants such as cardiac devices, retinal implants, neurostimulators, and blood pressure sensors, which can bring improvements in patients' lives and help them to continue their daily activities with least amount of discomfort.



The COVID-19 Impact



COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the Next Generation Implants (NGI) market and key segments is considered as a key contributor while formulating the market report. The report covers the present and future impact of the pandemic and offers a revenue estimation and a futuristic outlook of the market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario. The report presents an extensive analysis of the emerging trends of the market and dynamic changes in the demand and supply chains.



Further Key Findings in the Report:



In April 2019, Biotronik launched Acticor DX and CRT-DX Devices. The new ICD Acticor system offers dual-chamber diagnostics without any requirement of an atrial lead.

The orthopedic implants segment in the global next generation implants market is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR during forecast period. Rising prevalence of bone-related issues and conditions is a key factor fueling demand for orthopedic implants.

Key players operating in the market are Abbott Laboratories, Smith & Nephew plc, Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific Corporation, C.R. Bard, Inc., Medtronic Public Limited Company, Wright Medical Group N.V, Stryker Corporation, Globus Medical Inc., DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.



Market Segmentation:



The global Next Generation Implants (NGI) market is a segmented market. The market segments are generated based on product types offered in the market, their applications, end-user industries, different types of technologies, and key regions of the market.



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the next generation implants (NGI) market based on application, material, end-use, and region as follows:



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Orthopedic Implants

Cardiovascular Implants

Ocular Implants

Dental Implants

Others



Material Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Metals and Metal Alloys

Ceramics

Polymers

Biologics

Others



End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Orthopedic Clinics

Academic and Research Institutes



The report begins with basic information about the market, such as definitions, applications, classifications, value chain analysis, among others, to facilitate a better understanding among the readers. The market offers a panoramic view of the industry through a thorough analysis of the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.



Detailed Analysis of the Regions of the Next Generation Implants (NGI) Market Include Regions such as:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Features of the Report:



Comprehensive assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the growth of the Next Generation Implants (NGI) market

Strategic recommendations to the key players and new entrants

Value chain analysis and pricing analysis of the Next Generation Implants (NGI) market

Country-wise and region wise assessment of the market growth and market size

Growth forecast and revenue estimation of the Next Generation Implants (NGI) market

Detailed assessment of key market drivers, restraints, growth prospects, and limitations

8-year forecast of the global Next Generation Implants (NGI) market



