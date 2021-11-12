Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2021 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking Market" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Aricent Inc (United States), Agilent Technologies (United States), AISIN AW Co Ltd (Japan), Analog Devices (United States), Bosch GmbH (Germany), Broadcom (United States), Daimler AG (Germany), Freescale (United States), Broadcom (United States), Visteon Corporation (United States)



Past few decades have seen variations in the type of communication buses used in automobiles, construction equipment, trucks, and military, among others. It is the use of wireless network to facilitate interaction among different Electronic Control Units (ECU) in vehicles majorly for Body Control Module (BCM). Communication Technologies are the key components of such advancement, which has been the driving force behind innovations in the Automotive sector. But with wireless communication systems come number of security concerns as they remain vulnerable to external elements.

December 15, 2020 â€" Daimler for the first time to Launch Electric Truck in India



Market Trends:

Increasingly popularity of Hybrid cars

Combined functions of multiple ECUs into one, in addition, this type of functional integration also improves cost efficiency and simplifies the network

Opportunities:

Improved connectivity standards such as CAN, LIN, and Ethernet

Unexplored markets that have huge growth potential



Market Drivers:

Implementation of wireless networks in vehicles significantly reduces vehicle density, thereby making them energy & fuel-efficient

The number of LIN nodes installed is expected to multiply



by Type (Wiring, Relays, Switches, Sensors Memory, Others), Application (Infotainment, Climate Control, Navigation, Driver Assistance Systems (DAS)), Vehicle (Passenger Car, Amphibious Combat Vehicle (AGV), Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV), Other Vehicles), End Use (Body Electronics, Infotainment, Powertrain, Chassis, Other), Connectivity Standard (Radio frequency (RF), Controller Area Network (CAN), Local Interconnect Network (LIN), FlexRay (X-by-Wire systems and Backbone systems), Ethernet, Media Oriented Systems Transport (MOST))



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



