Next Generation Memory Market to Reach $90.74 Billion by 2017 with a CAGR of 7.3%

According to a new market research report, "Global Next Generation Memory Market (2012 -2017), By Technology (DRAM, SRAM, Flash Memory, Memristor, Magneto resistive RAM (MRAM), Phase Change RAM (PCRAM), Ferroelectric RAM), Application & Geography" published by MarketsandMarkets, the total market for next generation memory is expected to reach $90.74 billion by 2017 at an estimated CAGR of 7.3% from 2012 to 2017.



Emerging memories are expected to replace most of the conventional memory technologies like flash memory. Among the four next generation memory technologies covered in this report, the potential market for memristor is expected to be highest for the next five years due to its advantages like simpler technology and capability of storing information without requiring electrical current on the continuous basis. MRAM memory technology is well commercialized and assures a high capacity; it also improves memory solutions for high end consumer electronics devices. Of the next generation technologies, MRAM, in 2017, will be biggest market; followed by FeRAM, PCRAM & Memristors.



Next Generation Memory Market are the emerging non-volatile memory technologies, which are expected to replace existing memories. Not all existing memories will be replaced though. Next generation memories majorly targets the non-volatile memories such as NAND and NOR. High write and read latency, scalability, high endurance etc. makes emerging memories the best replacement for traditional non-volatile memories. The major drivers for the next generation memory market are faster switching time, high endurance and power efficient. In addition to this, the huge application base of traditional memories is also one of the major drivers for this market.



APAC will remain the leading market for memory throughout the forecasted period due to the presence of developed countries like Japan, China, South Korea, and developing countries like India, Thailand, and others. The ongoing crisis in Europe (in countries like Greece, Spain, Ireland, Portugal and Italy) has adversely affected business prospects in the region. Companies are now looking for more exciting opportunities in African countries, Middle East, South Asia, and North America.



