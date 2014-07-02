Next Generation Memory Technologies Market - Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2014 -- According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research "Next Generation Memory Technologies (Non-volatile and Volatile) Market - Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019," the global next generation memory technologies market is expected to reach a value of USD 2,837.0 million by 2019. The market is experiencing a rise in demand for emerging memory technologies. This is due to significant growth in demand for faster, highly scalable and low power memories. Moreover, high volatility in prices of existing memories is compelling market players to search for newer memories that can provide higher profit margin. North America occupied 41.2% of the total market in 2012. Growth in Asia Pacific region is led by demand from Japan, China and South Korea. Besides computers and mass data storage, portable consumer electronics is becoming more computationally intensive driven by the rise of smart phones in this region and is giving rise to demand for newer memory technologies.



Next generation memory technologies include both volatile and non-volatile technologies, however; industry is demonstrating more interest towards non-volatile technologies. Among the non-volatile memory technologies, FeRAM (ferroelectric random access memory) was the leading memory type holding 66.9% of the total market for non-volatile next generation memory technologies in 2012. This technology has been around for quite some time now and has gained leading position owing to faster performance and low power consumption. It is well suited for applications such as gaming consoles, mobile phones and smart cards. Other leading non-volatile technologies include MRAM (magneto-resistive random-access memory) and PCM (phase change memory). MRAM is expected to find application in cache and as storage class memory. MRAM offers unlimited and faster writes and is highly scalable. PCM is fast gaining demand in mobile phone applications. Semiconductor industry is also displaying significant interest toward ReRAM (resistive random access memory) as it offers high density and is expected to find higher application in mass storage.



Mobile phone was the major application segment for next generation memory technologies in 2012, and held 66.7% of the total market. However, cache memory and enterprise storage is anticipated to become the largest application segment by 2019. Demand for faster and higher number of read/writes is expected to drive the growth of next generation memory technologies in this application segment. Fujitsu Ltd. dominated the global next generation memory technologies market with a share of 53.0% of the total market in 2012 followed by Everspin Technologies, Inc. Fujitsu Ltd held its position owing to higher sales of its FeRAM chips in 2012. However, several players are now foraying into the market with introduction of newer technologies.



This would lead to significant change in company market shares over the coming years. Other important players include Micron Technology, Inc., SK Hynix Inc., Avalanche Technology Inc., Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Adesto Technologies Corporation Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Crossbar Inc., and Winbond Electronics Corporation.



