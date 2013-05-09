Next Generation Memory Technologies Market - Global Industry Size, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- The global market for memory technologies can be segmented based on types, applications and geography. However, with ongoing developments, novel products may be expected to take others by surprise. Based on the product type, following types of RAM are available in the market: DRAM (Dynamic RAM), SDRAM (Synchronous DRAM), SRAM (Static RAM), ReRAM or RRAM (Resistive RAM), ZRAM (Zero capacitor RAM), MRAM (Magnetoresistive RAM), PCRAM or PRAM or PCM (Phase Changing RAM), FeRAM (Ferroelectric RAM), CBRAM (Conductive Bridging RAM), and NRAM (Nano RAM).



By Application too, the memory technologies can be segmented into: Niche RAM – Mobile RAM, Specialty RAM, and Graphics RAM, and for other Smart devices such as consumer electronics – digital camera, music players, cloud computing, data storage devices, and so on. However, with ongoing developments in the field of information and technology, opportunities with applications can arise. The probable fields may be – image capturing, space technology, data exchange, external storage devices, radar and telecommunication, military applications, medical devices and applications, and cloud computing. The geographical market for next generation memory technologies market (http://www.researchmoz.us/next-generation-memory-technologies-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2012-2018-report.html) is concentrated around regions which are showing high technological developments and growth in technology driven products and services segment.



The market is currently dominated by many small and big players, who are either working independently or collectively. The renowned market players are – Spansion Inc., Philips and STMicroelectronics, IBM Research, HP, Samsung Electronics, Elpida Memory Inc., Micron Technology Inc.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends.



Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



