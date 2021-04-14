Next-Generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Market Is Booming Across the Globe Exlored in Latest Research 2030

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2021 -- Global Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Market - Introduction



Next-generation mobile backhaul networks refer to the networks that easily connects the radio access network (RAN) and core network of the mobile network. Mobile backhaul networks are universal and support a combination of video, text, voice, and data traffic and transfer to mobile devices. During the period of 5G, mobile backhaul networks are becoming even more significant, where a network is likely to be transmitted and further stringent requirements are expected to be enforced.



Mobile network operators (MNOs) are repetitively struggling to keep pace with bandwidth demand growth rates worldwide. Therefore, mobile network operators are shifting to mobile backhaul networks (MBH) so that the reliability, capacity, and availability of MBH improves the wireless access speeds. Moreover, numerous technical solutions are deployed by mobile network operators (MNOs) for mobile backhaul networks, including both wireless and wireline solutions such as copper-line, fiber-optic, and wireless backhaul (microwave).



Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Market



Lockdowns across major regions (Europe, Asia, and North America) due to an increase in the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has a positive impact on the next-generation mobile backhaul networks market. During the period of Coronavirus (COVID-19), people have majorly shifted to online media content, which is expected to positively influence the growth of the next-generation mobile backhaul networks market.



Deployment of 5G Network Expected to Drive the Global Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Market

Next-generation mobile backhaul networks play a significant role in providing a better user experience for mobile operators in network performance. Increasing deployment of 5G networks along with increasing demand for millimeter wave connectivity is expected to drive the next-generation mobile backhaul networks market worldwide.



The penetration of mobile technology such as long-term evolution (LTE) is increasing in established regions such as North America. Network carrier operators and backhaul equipment manufacturers are in the process of providing advanced mobile communication networks such as 5G. 5G deployment is at a promising stage. By the end of 2021, 5G is expected to overtake 4G or LTE technology in the established regions.



The impact of this driver is expected to be high throughout the forecast period. Use of next-generation mobile backhaul networks is on the rise across the globe, led by increasingly stringent government regulations & compliances regarding environment protection. This is expected to boost the global next-generation mobile backhaul networks market in the next few years.



Strict Regulatory Compliances Regarding Network Infrastructure Expected to Hamper the Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Market



Strict regulatory compliances worldwide related to development of network infrastructure is expected to negatively impact the growth of next-generation mobile backhaul networks.

For example, the Swiss Parliament (Switzerland) declined twice to reduce the radiation exposure limits to license 5G. Furthermore, the Belgium government enforced strict guidelines on radiation and paused the installation of 5G trials.



Therefore, strict regulatory compliances regarding network infrastructure is expected to hamper the next-generation mobile backhaul networks market.



North America to Account for Major Share of the Global Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Market

In terms of region, the global next-generation mobile backhaul networks market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa



North America is anticipated to account for major share of the global next-generation mobile backhaul networks market during the forecast period due to increase in demand for millimeter wave connectivity devices, indicating potential growth of the market. Europe is expected to be the second largest market for next-generation mobile backhaul networks from 2020 to 2030.



Asia Pacific is projected to be a rapidly growing market for next-generation mobile backhaul networks during the forecast period due to increasing mobile data traffic, specifically in India, Japan, and China.



Key Players Operating in the Global Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Market Include:

Actelis Networks

ADTRAN, Inc.

Alcatel-Lucent S.A.

BridgeWave Communications, Inc.

Cambridge Broadband Networks Limited

Cisco Systems Inc.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Fujitsu Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Juniper Networks, Inc.,

Nokia Corporation

ZTE Corporation



Global Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Market: Research Scope

Global Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Market, by Component

Hardware/ Systems

Routers

Microwave

Millimeter Wave

Gateway

Software

Services

Professional Services

Consulting Services

Design and Integration

Deployment And Optimization

Support & Maintenance Services

Managed Services



Global Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Market, by Type

Wired

Wireless



Global Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Market, by End-user

Telecom Service Providers

Cable / MSO

Wireless Service Providers



