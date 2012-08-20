New Wireless research report from MindCommerce is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2012 -- Both China and South Korea are major players in the global market for Next Generation Networks (NGN). The future of NGN for both countries is expected to include aggressive research and development and investment on the necessary deployments and resources, such as fiber-based broadband deployments and IPTV.
The markets for NGN in China and South Korea saw tremendous leaps and bounds in the market for new technology pushing operators begin investing in fibre-based broadband deployments. Mind Commerce projects IPTV subscriptions to hit 5 million in South Korea, while in China cloud computing is expected to represent $28 billion USD by 2017.
This research evaluates China and South Korea's NGN market solutions including market prospects for 2012-2017.
Companies in Report:
- Operators: NetLogic, Huawei, Nokia Siemens Network, Ericsson, Motorola, ZTE Corp, Agilent Technologies, Alcatel-Lucent, KTF, SK Telecom, LG U+, China Unicom, Telco, KT, SK Telecom, LG U+, Hanro Telecom, LG Telecom, LG Dacom, Megapass, Nuri Telecom, Rose Telecom, Kisan Telecom
- Brands and suppliers: Softbank, NDS Group, Jungo OpenRG, Qualcomm Atheros, UTStarcom, CNTV, Baishitong, CNTV, BesTV New Media, Wasu Digital TV Media Group, Nanfang Media Group, Portugal Telecom, France Telecom, Alcatel, Ericsson, Nortel, WiMAX, Inspur Group, Neusoft Corporation, Shanghai East-China Computer Co, Ltd, WebHard, Cisco Systems, Inc, Datang Telecom Technology Co Ltd, Nokia Siemens Networks, Mobile Softswitch, Tyco, SingTel, Unitech Wireless, Vinaphone, WILLCOM, V istream Lower TCO, Telkomsel, Etihad Atheeb Telecom, AVEA, CANTV, Packet One Network, and T-Mobile, KT Freetel, Apple, iPhone
Key Findings:
- China will have 663 million Internet users by 2017
- South Korea will have 69 million Internet users by 2017
- China 3G subscribers will reach more than 187 million by 2017
- China will reach US $27.9 billion in cloud computing by 2017
- South Korea smartphone users reach 26 million in 2012
- Broadband penetration in South Korea reaches 48% in 2013
Target Audience:
- Mobile network operators
- Content providers and intermediaries
- Digital marketing agency or consultants
- Internet and mobile based solution providers
- Brands, advertisers, portals, and media companies
- Mobile commerce application and service providers
- System integrators, consultants, and professional service providers
