Fast Market Research recommends "Next Generation Network Japan: Market Trends, Challenges and Prospects 2012 - 2017" from MindCommerce, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2012 -- Japan plays a crucial role in terms of technology innovation for global Next Generation Networks (NGN) solutions. Japan needs to reassess its medium to long-term technology/business direction to optimize market opportunities.
Mind Commerce projects Internet Traffic Demands in Japan to reach 2,800 Gbps by 2017. This meteoric demand entails a necessity of an ultra hi-speed network to support 100 billion terminals, more reliable security features, less power consumption, and personalized service on demand. In 2012 key players launched a full-scale roll out of broadband and ubiquitous services at the onset of increased demands for smart phones and tablet-type handsets.
This research evaluates Japan's NGN market 2012 - 2017 with consideration to the country's migration towards ubiquitous network convergence based on i-Japan Strategy set to launch in 2015.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Findings:
- Japan Internet traffic demand grows by 20% CAGR 2007-2012
- Japan subscribers using mobile phone to access the Internet to reach 97.4% in 2017
- Japan's combined FTTH and ADSL connections shall achieve 19.4 million by the end of 2017
- Japan broadband wireless networks has/will continue to be anchored by a combination of WiMAX, LTE and 4G (general) infrastructures
Companies in Report:
- Operators and Suppliers: NTT DoCoMo Inc, KDDI Corp, Softbank, Telstra, e-Mobile, Willcom
- Brands and Suppliers: Android, DoCoMo, au, au ONE, , Felica, Hikari Skype, Xi, e-Mobile, BB Phone, NTT Flets, Plala, Mail-Hon'yaku Concier, Galapagos, Urbano Progresso, Regza, HTC EVO, LET, i-mode, Matsuki, Kaigai Double-Tegaku, LISMO, EzWeb, Osaifu Keitai, NEC Casio, Kyocera Corp, HTC Nippon, Fujitsu Corp, Sharp Corp, Panasonic Corp
Target Audience:
- Mobile network operators
- Content providers and intermediaries
- Digital marketing agency or consultants
- Internet and mobile based solution providers
- Brands, advertisers, portals, and media companies
- Mobile commerce application and service providers
- System integrators, consultants, and professional service providers
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Wireless research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Next Generation Network China and South Korea 2012-2017: Market Trends, Challenges and Prospects
- Top Telecom 2012: Trends, Business Issues, Technologies, and Applications
- Mobile Commerce 2012
- Mobile Commerce Market and Forecast 2012 - 2017
- Next Generation Network (NGN) Solutions and Market Opportunities
- Telecom Compendium 2012
- LTE Strategy 2012 - 2017
- Software-Defined Networking (SDN) & Network Virtualization Global Advancements, Business Models, Technology Roadmap, Market Forecasts & Analysis (2012 - 2017)
- Home Security Solutions Market Global Forecast & Analysis (2012 - 2017)
- Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks (IWSN) Market - Global Forecast & Analysis (2012 - 2017)