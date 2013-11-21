Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Next Generation Network OSS/BSS Market and Forecast 2013-2018 market report to its offering

NGN promises a high quality end-user experience. Telecommunications service providers expect the NGN framework to provide them with tools that would ensure customer loyalty.



However, the path towards achieving the ideal NGN is fraught with formidable challenges. The most critical challenge confronting operators is optimizing their OSS and BSS platforms, systems, and processes.



With research beginning in 2007, the report Next Generation Network OSS/BSS Market and Forecast 2013-2018 provides a comprehensive analysis of drivers and issues related to technical and business aspects of OSS/BSS deployments and developments while forecasting their growth over the next five years.



Questions answered in this report include:



- What are the telecom network operator interests in NGN OSS/BSS?



- What are the challenges to OSS and BSS implementation?



- What are the best OSS and BSS approaches for NGN?



- What are the technologies involved in OSS and BSS?



- Who are the leading vendors for NGN OSS/BSS?



- What is the market forecast for OSS and BSS?



Target Audience:



Mobile network operators



Network and services integrators



OSS/BSS products and services suppliers



Next generation network infrastructure providers



Third party providers of content, commerce, and applications



Companies in Report:



013 Netvision, 3 (Hutchison), AAPT, Airtel, Albacom, Alcatel-Lucent, Ascom Network, Testing, Alltel, Alvarion USA, Amdocs, Annies, Antel Uruguay, AOL, Apple, ARTelecom, Ascom, AT & T Dobson, AT & T Edge, AT & T Mobility, AT&T, AT&T Wireless, Augere, AWCC, Axtel Comcel (Voilà), Baikal Westcom Russia, BakCell Azerbaijan, Bandwidth.com, Batelco, Batelco Bahamas, Bell, Bell Aliant, Bell Canada, BellSouth, Communications, Bezeq, Bharti Tele-Ventures, Bouygues Telecom, Brasil Telecom, British Telecom, Broadview, Brocade,BskyB (EasyNet), BSNL, BT, BT Wholesale, Cable & Wireless, CableVision, Caiway, Camtel Cameroon, CAN, CAN Melita, CAT Telecom Thailand, Cbeyond Communications USA, CBOSS, Cellcom, Cellcom Malaysia, CenturyLink, Cerillion, CFE, Charter Communications,China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom, Chunghwa Telecom, Cingular, Clearwire, ClearWire USA, Colombia Velcom (MDC) Belarus, COLT, Comarch, Comcast, Comnet, Comptel Corporation, Comverse, Convergys, Cosmote, Covad, Cox Communications, cVidya Inc, Cybercity, Cyta, Czech Telecom, Dell, Deutsche Telecom, Digi, Digicel, Direct on PC, DIRECTV, Dorado Software, Eircom, Elitecore Technologies, Embarq, Equant, Ericsson, Eschelon Telecom USA, ETB, Evolving Systems Inc, Excel Communications, Fair Point, Fastweb, Formula Telecom Solutions, France Telecom, Freenet.de Germany, GCI Communication Corp, Ghanatel, Global Crossing, GO Group, GO Mobile Malta, Golden Lines, H3G, H3G Italy, Hathway, Hewlett-Packard Company, HighDeal, Hot, HTK, Huawei, Hutch, Hutchison, Hutchison Telecom, IBM, Ice, Idea Cellular, Imperial Online, In2cable, Indo Sat, Indonesia Comnet, Indosat M2, Indus Towers, InfoVista, ingTel, Inmarsat, Intec Telecom Systems, Intelco International Telecommunications, Kingston Communications, Korea Telecom, KPN, KT, KTF, LCH.Clearnet, Level 3, LHS, LogNet Systems, M1, Mailtec, Maroc Telecom, Maxis, MCI, MCI WorldCom, Meditel, Melita, Metratech, MindCTI Ltd, Mirant Corporation Mirs, Mobilkom Austria, MobilTel, MobilTel Bulgaria, Motorola, Motricity, MovieBeam USA, MTC, MTN, MTN Etisalat, MTN South Africa, MTNL, MTS, MTS Allstream, MTS Russia, Mycom, MYtv, Nepal Telecom, NetCracker, Netia, Neural Technologies, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, Nokia, Nokia Siemens Networks, Nomad, Nortel Global, Nortel Networks, NRJ Mobile, NSN, NTS Indonesia, NTT, NTT DoCoMo, Netadmin Systems, O2, O2 Germany, O2 UK, Oi, Omantel, ONO, OpenCloud, OPT-PF, Optus, Oracle, Orange, Orange France, Orange Poland, Orange Slovakia, Orange Switzerland, Orascom, Orbitel, Pacific Bangladesh, Paetec Communications USA, Partner, Pelephone, Pine Telephone, Pipex, Polkomtel, Purcell USA, Qwest, Railtel Corporation, Redknee, Reliance, RFF France, Rogers, SBC, Scarlet Telecom, SensorLogic, SFR, Shaw Cablesystems, Sherburn Telesystems, Silk Telecom, Simfonics, SingTel, SingTel Optus, SK Telecom, SoftBank, Sonatel, Sonera Carrier Networks, Sparkle, Spice, Spirit Telecom, Sri Lanka Telecom, STA Andorra, STC Saudi Arabia, Subex, Swisscom, Synchronoss, T Mobile, Tango Networks, Tata Teleservices, TDC, TDS, Telcordia Technologies Inc, Tele2, Telecom Austria, Telecom Italia, Telecom Malaysia, Telecom Namibia, Telecom New Zealand, Telecommunicoaes de Mozambique, Telefonica, Telefonica Del Peru S, Telefonica S.A, Telekom Malaysia, Telemar, Telenet Belgium, Telewest Broadband, Telfort, Telgua (Claro) Guatemala, TeliaSonera, Telkom SA, Telkomsel, Telstra, TELUS, Teracom, Terrastar, The MTN Group Africa, The US Army, TIM, Time Warner Cable, Time Warner Telecom, Time.com Malaysia, Tiscalli, T-Mobile, T-Mobile Germany, T-Mobile UK, T-Mobile USA, TNSI, Transtel, Trilogy Dominicana (Viva) , Trilogy International Partners, TTI Telecom, Turkcell, twtelecom, Tyco Telecommunications, Telcordia Technologies Inc, Uecomm, UPC, US Cellular, UshaComm, Ventraq (Formerly ACE*COMM), Verizon, Verizon Wireless, Vibo Peterstar, Videotron, VimpelCom Group (Beeline), Virgin Media Business, Virgin Mobile, Vivacom, Vodafone, Vodafone (SFR) France, Vodafone Ghana, Vodafone Spain, Vodafone UK, Voiamo, Volksbank, Vonage, VPIsystems Inc, VTel Holdings, Wana, WANDL (Wide Area Network Design Laboratory), Wateen Telecom, WebNMS, WildBlue Communications, Wind, Xalted, XINTEC SA, You Telecom, Zain Iraq, Zain Kuwait, ZTE, ZIRA



Key Findings:



Consolidated OSS revenue will realize 1.4 times more than BSS throughout the period



Combined NGN OSS/BSS market (software revenue) will reach US$ 54.36 billion globally in 2018 with 13.72% CAGR



From component perspective, share of services revenue will increase from a little above 40% to 60% of totals by 2018



NA will remain be the top revenue generating zone with 39% market share and APAC will follow with fastest CAGR of 16.82%



An OSS platform shift will be triggered by wearable devices(wearable glasses, smartwatch, etc.) and cloud service medium for BSS



Among five OSS modular markets, PSA will have the highest market share by 33% but IM will experience the fastest CAGR of 22.14%



Report Benefits:



Technical Overview of OSS and BSS in NGNs: This section begins with an introduction to OSS and BSS and their roles in the operator environment. It explains the various blocks that go into building of the OSS: Network elements, events, alarms and others. It next explains the BSS building blocks: Billing, rating, mediation, charging, customer care and others. This section is followed by the description of prevalent industry approaches like TMN - FCAPS model that are widely followed by operators. The section then analyzes the technical impact of NGN on OSS and BSS architectures.



Vendor Analysis: Profiles of vendors offering OSS/BSS products and services for next generation networks. This section first explains the basis of vendor selection including vendor classification, innovative contribution, market leadership position and future growth path. Each vendor is then analyzed in the light of its product and solution portfolio, major implementations, differentiating aspects with other vendors and their future plans. The report includes recommendations to vendors including diversification, best practices, market segment, and solution approach.



Quantitative Analysis and Forecast: This section begins with a detailed explanation of the research methodology. Quantitative analysis includes measurable items such as billing systems, network management systems and their sub-classes (mediation, wholesale billing, retail billing, CRM, revenue assurance, resource management, task management, delivery management, synchronization management) along with geographical segmentation, trends and projections. Importantly, the quantitative analysis assesses the impact of various drivers and issues on the above measurable items, thus forming a logical conclusion of the quantitative discussion in the previous sections. NOTE: This section represents a comprehensive forecast including Forecast Methodology by Overall OSS and BSS Software Market, Split by OSS and by BSS separately, by geography (NA, EMEA, CALA, and APAC), and by modular break-up including: Network Planning and Engineering (NPE), Fault Management (FM), Performance Management (PM), Provisioning and Service Activation (PSA), Inventory Management (IM), Billing and Customer Care (B&CC), Mediation (MD), and Revenue Assurance (RA).



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/146627/next-generation-network-ossbss-market-and-forecast-2013-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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