Next Generation Network OSS/BSS Market and Forecast 2013-2018 Research Report Available Online

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- NGN promises a high quality end-user experience. Telecommunications service providers expect the NGN framework to provide them with tools that would ensure customer loyalty. However, the path towards achieving the ideal NGN is fraught with formidable challenges. The most critical challenge confronting operators is optimizing their OSS and BSS platforms, systems, and processes.



With research beginning in 2007, the report Next Generation Network OSS/BSS Market and Forecast 2013-2018 provides a comprehensive analysis of drivers and issues related to technical and business aspects of OSS/BSS deployments and developments while forecasting their growth over the next five years.



Technical Overview of OSS and BSS in NGNs: This section begins with an introduction to OSS and BSS and their roles in the operator environment. It explains the various blocks that go into building of the OSS: Network elements, events, alarms and others. It next explains the BSS building blocks: Billing, rating, mediation, charging, customer care and others. This section is followed by the description of prevalent industry approaches like TMN - FCAPS model that are widely followed by operators. The section then analyzes the technical impact of NGN on OSS and BSS architectures.



Vendor Analysis: Profiles of vendors offering OSS/BSS products and services for next generation networks. This section first explains the basis of vendor selection including vendor classification, innovative contribution, market leadership position and future growth path. Each vendor is then analyzed in the light of its product and solution portfolio, major implementations, differentiating aspects with other vendors and their future plans. The report includes recommendations to vendors including diversification, best practices, market segment, and solution approach.



Quantitative Analysis and Forecast: This section begins with a detailed explanation of the research methodology. Quantitative analysis includes measurable items such as billing systems, network management systems and their sub-classes (mediation, wholesale billing, retail billing, CRM, revenue assurance, resource management, task management, delivery management, synchronization management) along with geographical segmentation, trends and projections. Importantly, the quantitative analysis assesses the impact of various drivers and issues on the above measurable items, thus forming a logical conclusion of the quantitative discussion in the previous sections.



Questions answered in this report include:



What are the telecom network operator interests in NGN OSS/BSS?

What are the challenges to OSS and BSS implementation?

What are the best OSS and BSS approaches for NGN?

What are the technologies involved in OSS and BSS?

Who are the leading vendors for NGN OSS/BSS?

What is the market forecast for OSS and BSS?



Key Findings:



Consolidated OSS revenue will realize 1.4 times more than BSS throughout the period.

Combined NGN OSS/BSS market (software revenue) will reach US$ 54.36 billion globally in 2018 with 13.72% CAGR.

From component perspective, share of services revenue will increase from a little above 40% to 60% of totals by 2018.

NA will remain be the top revenue generating zone with 39% market share and APAC will follow with fastest CAGR of 16.82%.

An OSS platform shift will be triggered by wearable devices(wearable glasses, smartwatch, etc.) and cloud service medium for BSS.

Among five OSS modular markets, PSA will have the highest market share by 33% but IM will experience the fastest CAGR of 22.14%.



Target Audience:



Mobile network operators

Network and services integrators

OSS/BSS products and services suppliers

Next generation network infrastructure providers

Third party providers of content, commerce, and applications



