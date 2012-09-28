Next Generation Sequencers Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Growth, Share and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2012 -- Next generation sequencers are associated with DNA sequencing, including several technologies which are used to determine the order of nucleotide bases in a DNA molecule. In the genomics space, it is estimated to be the most lucrative and fastest growing segment. The next generation sequencers market is expected to grow in double digits and it will bring in a new revolution in the field of biopharma, applied markets and academic laboratories. It can be even used in those laboratories where no sequencing techniques were used previously.



Read More: Next Generation Sequencers Market



The ongoing research is likely to boost the next generation sequencers market in the near future. This market is highly innovative and dynamic - the main factors responsible for driving the market at a high rate. At one time, these next generation sequencers was used in large research firms such as government research centers and academics, but today it has become an important tool mainly for oncology studies. The technological advancements and improved costs of these sequencers are attracting diagnostic and clinical labs towards it.



Advancement in technology and reduced price are also major drivers influencing the next generation sequencers market. The use of DNA sequencers by research institutes is also contributing in promoting and driving this market. Currently, next generation sequencers are preferred over microarray that had been used traditionally by different medical research institutes. Its use in the field of cancer is also likely to make it more popular in the future. On the other hand, lack of skilled labor and lack of reimbursement may hinder the growth of the next generation sequencers market.



Browse More Market Reports On Pharmaceutical Market



Major geographies covered in this report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and ROW (Rest of the World).Some of the major players in the next generation sequencers market are Roche (Switzerland), Roche (Switzerland), Life Technologies (U.S.), X Illumina (U.S.), and Pacific Biosciences (U.S.).



This market research report analyzes important market segments, and major geographies. This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Inquire before Buying OR Buy your copy of this report @: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/next-generation-sequencers-market.html



Reasons for Buying this Report



- This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

- It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

- It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate

- It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

- It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

- It provides an overview of the pricing trend and its impact on the market



For More Information Give Visit us On: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. We are privileged with highly experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



Contact Us:



Sheela AK

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com