San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2020 -- TMR Research presents a new report on the global next generation sequencing data analysis market for the 2017-2025 period. The report, titled "Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis Market– Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast 2017-2025," presents detailed insights into the market dynamics and growth trends that are expected to have a bearing on the growth of the said market for the aforementioned forecast period.



The report examines the various segments and sub-segments and also presents a detailed analysis of their past, current, and future performance. The factors driving and challenging the growth of the next generation sequencing (NGS) data analysis market have also been covered in this report. Using established analytical tools such as Porter's Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, the report presents a 360-degree overview where the market is headed in the future.



The use of cloud computing along with advanced data integration solutions have been instrumental in addressing data handling bottlenecks wherein a sizeable volume of high-throughput sequencing data is involved. Technological developments in bioinformatics are expected to present gainful opportunities to this vertical, which in turn, will propel the market's growth.



The introduction of NGS techniques and their increasing adoption in genomic research, clinical diagnosis, and personalized medicine are boosting the demand for accurate and rapid sequencing interpretation instruments that can enable data analysis to be carried out faster. Furthermore, the scope of sequencing projects is expected to be on the rise on account of high genetic data output and at the same time drop in prices of sequencing.



However, high cost involved in the development of infrastructure for algorithms and software is restraining the growth of this market to some extent. NGS data analysis is time-consuming which is also hampering the challenging the growth of NGS data analysis market.



The global NGS data analysis market can be studied in terms of the regions of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. among these, North America dominates the NGS data analysis market as the region is home to some of the established players in the region. Furthermore, the large number of research projects carried out in Canadian Universities is aiding the growth of the NGS data analysis market in this region.



However, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a significant market in the coming years due to the sponsorship received from external agencies for sequencing projects predominantly in emerging economies.



Some of the key players in the global next generation sequencing data analysis market include Illumina Inc., Station X Inc., Genalice, Omicia Inc., Bluebee, Ingenuity, DNAnexus SevenBridges Genomics, Congenica, WuXiNextCODE, and Edico Genome.



