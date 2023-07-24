NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2023 -- The latest study released on the Global Next Generation Sequencing Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2030. The Next Generation Sequencing market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors. Some of the Major Key Players in This Report are DNAnexus [United States], DNASTAR [United States], Eagle Genomics [United Kingdom], Edge Biosystems [United States], GENEWIZ [United States], Roche [Switzerland], Agilent Technologies [United States], Biomatters, Ltd [New Zealand], CLC Bio [Denmark], GATC biotech AG [Germany], Macrogen [South Korea], BGI (Beijing Genomics Institute) [China], Illumina [United States], Life Technology Corporation [United States], EMC Corporation [United States], Dnastar [United States].



Definition: Next-generation sequencing (NGS), alternatively known as high-throughput sequencing, allows sequencing of millions of DNA molecules simultaneously. This method is useful in the field of personalized medicine, genetic diseases and clinical diagnostics as it offers high throughput option with ability to perform sequencing for multiple individual at the same time. The NGS machine or NGS sequencer is flexible enough to operate tasks such as whole â€"genome sequencing (WGS), targeted sequencing and transcriptome analysis. According to AMA, the Global Next Generation Sequencing market is expected to reach USD12.8 Billion by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 18.8%.



Market Opportunities:

Incorporation of Big Data

Favorable Government Initiatives



Market Trends:

Adoption and Integration of Advanced LIMS (Laboratory Information Management System) Real-Time Tracking Methods

Development in Portable Sequencing Technology



Market Drivers:

Ability to Provide Cost Effective Solution

Technical Advancement in NGS platform



The Global Next Generation Sequencing Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below: by Type (Targeted Sequencing & Resequencing, Whole Genome Sequencing, Whole Exome Sequencing), Application (Whole-genome Sequencing, Exome Sequencing, Targeted Resequencing, De Novo Sequencing, RNA Sequencing, ChIP Sequencing, Methyl Sequencing, Others), End-Users (Academic and Research Institutes, Hospitals and Clinics, Biotech and Pharma Companies, Others)



Global Next Generation Sequencing market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

-To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Next Generation Sequencing market by value and volume.

-To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Next Generation Sequencing

-To showcase the development of the Next Generation Sequencing market in different parts of the world.

-To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Next Generation Sequencing market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

-To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Next Generation Sequencing

-To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Next Generation Sequencing market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



Major highlights from Table of Contents:



Next Generation Sequencing Market Study Coverage:

It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of Next Generation Sequencing market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.

Next Generation Sequencing Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

Next Generation Sequencing Market Production by Region Next Generation Sequencing Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.



Key Points Covered in Next Generation Sequencing Market Report:

Next Generation Sequencing Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers

Next Generation Sequencing Market Competition by Manufacturers

Next Generation Sequencing Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2023-2028)

Next Generation Sequencing Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2023-2028)

Next Generation Sequencing Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Targeted Sequencing & Resequencing, Whole Genome Sequencing, Whole Exome Sequencing}

Next Generation Sequencing Market Analysis by Application {Whole-genome Sequencing, Exome Sequencing, Targeted Resequencing, De Novo Sequencing, RNA Sequencing, ChIP Sequencing, Methyl Sequencing, Others}

Next Generation Sequencing Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Next Generation Sequencing Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing

Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.



Browse Complete Summary and Table of Content @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/8024-global-next-generation-sequencing-5-market#utm_source=SBWireLal



Key questions answered

How feasible is Next Generation Sequencing market for long-term investment?

What are influencing factors driving the demand for Next Generation Sequencing near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Next Generation Sequencing market growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



