Increasing evolution and decline in costs of NGS platforms and the development of the NGS diagnostic test regulatory and reimbursement scenarios are driving the demand for the market.
The several benefits provided by next-generation sequencing aids in decreasing the time required to identify the cause of a certain condition compared to sequential molecular tests.
Market Drivers
As the sequencing cost is reducing to a great extent, NGS (Next Generation Sequencing) is expected to diversify the healthcare sector. Next-generation sequencing is gaining popularity as the exclusive technology that can aid the growing field of oncology and chronic disease testing. Next-generation sequencing has emerged as a prominent process in various clinical diagnostics areas and is a crucial factor fuelling the market for next-generation sequencing. The evolution of next-generation sequencing technologies while keeping in mind the efficiency and cost is expected to fuel the adoption in non-conventional applications like agri-genomics and infectious disease testing.
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Whole Genome Sequencing
Whole Exome Sequencing
Targeted Sequencing & Resequencing
Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Pre-sequencing
Sequencing
NGS Data Analysis
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Clinical Investigation
Oncology
Reproductive Health
HLA Typing/Immune System Monitoring
Metagenomics, Epidemiology & Drug Development
Agrigenomics & Forensics
Consumer Genomics
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Academic Research
Clinical Research
Hospitals & Clinics
Pharma & Biotech Entities
Others
Overview of the TOC of the Report:
Introduction, Scope, and Overview
Opportunities, Risks, and Drivers
Competition landscape analysis with sales, revenue, and price
Extensive Profiling of the key competitors with the sales figures, revenue, and market share
Regional analysis with sales, revenue, and market share for each region for the forecast period
Country-wise analysis of the Next-Generation Sequencing market by type, application, and manufacturers
Market Segmentation based on types
Market segmentation based on applications
Historical and forecast estimation and other chapters.
Regional Landscape
North America held the largest revenue share in 2020. The growing prevalence of prominent clinical labs that utilise next-generation sequencing technology for genetic tests is a major factor driving the market's progress. Many regulatory bodies are continuing to undertake several policies to drive innovations in the diagnosis of congenital disease, and thereby fuelling the next-generation sequencing technology market.
The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow robustly during the forecast period. The factors influencing the market are major companies and government bodies that aid to fuel the genomics sector and generation of revenue. Many of the companies are opting for several strategies to grow their marketing operations globally.
