Emergen Research

Next-Generation Sequencing Market Segmentation, Industry Analysis by Production, Consumption, Revenue and Growth Rate by 2027

Increasing evolution and decline in costs of NGS platforms and the development of the NGS diagnostic test regulatory and reimbursement scenarios are driving the demand for the market.

 

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2021 -- Next-Generation Sequencing Market

The several benefits provided by next-generation sequencing aids in decreasing the time required to identify the cause of a certain condition compared to sequential molecular tests.

Get your Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/8

Prominent Players Profiled in the Next-Generation Sequencing Market:

Deere & Company, Topcon Positioning Systems, Trimble, Inc., DeLaval, Antelliq, Heliospectra, Afimilk Ltd., InnovaSea Systems, AKVA group, and Nexus Corporation, among others.

Market Drivers

As the sequencing cost is reducing to a great extent, NGS (Next Generation Sequencing) is expected to diversify the healthcare sector. Next-generation sequencing is gaining popularity as the exclusive technology that can aid the growing field of oncology and chronic disease testing. Next-generation sequencing has emerged as a prominent process in various clinical diagnostics areas and is a crucial factor fuelling the market for next-generation sequencing. The evolution of next-generation sequencing technologies while keeping in mind the efficiency and cost is expected to fuel the adoption in non-conventional applications like agri-genomics and infectious disease testing.

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Whole Genome Sequencing
Whole Exome Sequencing
Targeted Sequencing & Resequencing

Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Pre-sequencing
Sequencing
NGS Data Analysis

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Clinical Investigation
Oncology
Reproductive Health
HLA Typing/Immune System Monitoring
Metagenomics, Epidemiology & Drug Development
Agrigenomics & Forensics
Consumer Genomics

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Academic Research
Clinical Research
Hospitals & Clinics
Pharma & Biotech Entities
Others

ORDER NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/8

Overview of the TOC of the Report:

Introduction, Scope, and Overview
Opportunities, Risks, and Drivers
Competition landscape analysis with sales, revenue, and price
Extensive Profiling of the key competitors with the sales figures, revenue, and market share
Regional analysis with sales, revenue, and market share for each region for the forecast period
Country-wise analysis of the Next-Generation Sequencing market by type, application, and manufacturers
Market Segmentation based on types
Market segmentation based on applications
Historical and forecast estimation and other chapters.

Regional Landscape

North America held the largest revenue share in 2020. The growing prevalence of prominent clinical labs that utilise next-generation sequencing technology for genetic tests is a major factor driving the market's progress. Many regulatory bodies are continuing to undertake several policies to drive innovations in the diagnosis of congenital disease, and thereby fuelling the next-generation sequencing technology market.

The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow robustly during the forecast period. The factors influencing the market are major companies and government bodies that aid to fuel the genomics sector and generation of revenue. Many of the companies are opting for several strategies to grow their marketing operations globally.

Take a Look at our Related Reports:

Activated Carbon Market Development Strategy

Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Future Growth

Neurostimulation Devices Market Research Methodology

Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) Market Drivers

Sodium Dichromate Market Manufacturers

Industrial Microbiology Market Revenue

Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Size

Medical Lighting Technologies Market Share

Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Trends

Soldier System Market Growth

Plant-Based Food & Beverage Alternatives Market Analysis

Nano Drones Market Business Opportunities

Fermented Food and Ingredients Market Key Players

Mobile Robot Market Demand

Forensic Technology Market Competitive Landscape

Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Market Segments

Solid Waste Management Market Overview

Prenatal Testing Industry

Digital Biomarkers Market Statistics

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Full Press Release: https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-next-generation-sequencing-market

Source: Emergen Research
Posted Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 1:38 PM CST - Permalink

 