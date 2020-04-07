Next Generation Sequencing Market Size Forecast to 2025: X Genomics, Agilent, BGI, Bio-Rad, Genapsys, Illumina, Long Read Solutions, Nanostring, Oxford Nanopore, Pac-Bio,

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2020 -- The Global Next Generation Sequencing Market share is expected to reach USD 15 billion by 2025, progressing at a CAGR 20.4% over the forecast period. Next Generation Sequencing Market report provides a comprehensive landscape of the industry, accurate market estimates and forecast split by product, application, technology, region and end-use. All quantitative information is covered on a regional as well as country basis. The report provides valuable strategic insights on the Next Generation Sequencing market, analyzing in detail industry impact forces including growth drivers, pitfalls and regulation evolution. The report also includes a detailed outlook on the Next Generation Sequencing market competitive environment, diving into the industry position of each major company along with the strategic landscape.



Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3247



Illumina has made a massive impact on the global next generation sequencing market as it currently owns the most common next generation sequencing technique. However, another company that is giving Illumina a run for its money is 10x Genomics that has been able to solve some of the shortcomings of a typical Illumina sequencing workflow. Thus 10x Genomics has been chosen by PerkinElmer, another next-generation sequencing solution provider, to jointly offer automated next-generation sequencing solutions.



Top Key Players:

X Genomics, Agilent, BGI, Bio-Rad, Genapsys, Illumina, Long Read Solutions, Nanostring, Oxford Nanopore, Pac-Bio, Qiagen, Roche, Thermo Fisher



Next generation sequencing market has lately emerged as one of the most rapidly growing segments of the medical science industry as the technology has essentially revolutionized biological science. Researchers have been able to study biological systems and perform a wide variety of applications with the scalability, ultra-high throughput and speed that next-generation sequencing has provided. At present, complex genomic research has gone much further than answers traditional DNA sequencing technologies could have provided, and this has opened up new pathways into various research and treatment procedures that have proved to groundbreaking for the future of healthcare.



Browse Report Summary @ https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/next-generation-sequencing-market



Next Generation Sequencing market report is an all-inclusive document, compiled and designed to provide best-in-class research, insightful analysis and accurate quantitative data. The coverage of this research is the most extensive when compared to other similar studies available on Next Generation Sequencing market. The industry ecosystem information presented in this report is next-to-none and aims to address all stakeholders of the industry, irrespective of their size and business function. Details of segmentation and cross reporting structure, wherever feasible, makes this Next Generation Sequencing market research one of its kind to offer the most in-depth, readily available data.



Trends, analysis, SWOT and regional coverage that is available in Next Generation Sequencing industry report offers market intelligence that help readers in strategic choices that business demands. Moreover, this research can be tweaked to cover specific requirements of a client or completely customized for a particular company.



More Insightful Info: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-next-generation-sequencing-market-applications-2019trends-size-and-share-till-2025-2019-10-04