Get ready to identify the pros and cons of regulatory framework, local reforms and its impact on the Industry. Know how Leaders in Next-Generation Sequencing are keeping themselves one step forward with our latest survey analysis



Next-generation sequencing (NGS) is a technology used to determine the RNA or DNA sequence to study genetic variation associated with various types of diseases or other biological phenomena. This method was introduced for commercial use in 2005 and was initially known as massively-parallel sequencing as it enables the sequencing of several DNA strands at the same time. NGS provides the ideal throughput per run, and studies can be performed quickly and cost-effectively



NGS is of extreme importance to medical practice as it provides a definitive diagnosis for many clinically heterogeneous diseases. Consequently, it enables a more precise disease prognosis and provides guidance towards the selection of the best therapeutic choices for the affected patients. Much of its current promise comes from its ability to examine the human genome at various stages, from chromosome to single-base changes



The NGS market is growing exponentially on account of growing advancements in NGS technology, rising cancer incidences and increasing applications of NGS in various sectors. Further, the study of genomics is attracting attention from investors as well as from the public as it impacts the very core of lives and all living things around the globe. Completing the sequencing of the first human genome in 2003 was a key breakthrough that took over 10 years and cost approximately USD 3 billion. Since then, the sequencing speed of a genome has more than doubled, significantly outpacing Moore's Law. Today's high throughput sequencing machines process the human genome in a matter of hours at a cost approaching USD 1,000. These advancements have allowed researchers to analyze the genome in less time, greatly increasing the pace of scientific discovery



Based on product/services, the market is fragmented into consumables, platforms, services, and bioinformatics. The consumables segment generated revenue of USD XX million in 2020. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period to reach a market valuation of USD XX million by 2027F owing to the increasing demand of the reagents and other consumables used for preparation of sample for sequencing of the genomes



Based on technology, the market is bifurcated into SBS, SMRT, pyrosequencing, Ion semiconductor sequencing, nanopore sequencing and others. The SBS segment generated revenue of USD XX million in 2020. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period to reach a market valuation of USD XX million by 2027F as it one of the most widely adopted NGS technology globally



Based on the application, the market is fragmented into biomarkers & cancer, diagnostics, drug discovery, personalized medicine, agriculture & animal research, and others. The biomarker segment dominated the market and generated revenue of USD XX million in 2020. However, personalized medicine is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period and reach USD XX million by 2027F



The next-generation sequencing research and development and utilization are available at various centers including pharma companies, biotechnology companies, academic & government research institutes, clinical research, and others. The academic & government research institute segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the analyzed period and reach USD XX million by 2027F Owing to the growing number of collaborations among major key industry players and academic & government research institutes



For a better understanding of the market adoption of the next-generation sequencing market, the market is analyzed based on its worldwide presence in the countries such as North America (United States and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of APAC), and Rest of World. North America constitutes a major market for the next-generation sequencing industry and generated revenue of USD XX million in 2020 owing to the increasing incidence of cancer and other diseases, rising healthcare spending, and increasing government initiatives in the region



For deep analysis of Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size, Competition Analysis is provided which includes Revenue (M USD) by Players (2019-2021E) & Market Share (%) by Players (2019-2021E) complimented with concentration rate.



