Next Generation Sequencing Market to See Huge Growth by 2025 : Eagle Genomics, Biomatters, Dnastar

Key Players in This Report Include,

DNAnexus [United States], DNASTAR [United States], Eagle Genomics [United Kingdom], Edge Biosystems [United States], GENEWIZ [United States], Roche [Switzerland], Agilent Technologies [United States], Biomatters, Ltd [New Zealand], CLC Bio [Denmark], GATC biotech AG [Germany], Macrogen [South Korea], BGI (Beijing Genomics Institute) [China], Illumina [United States], Life Technology Corporation [United States], EMC Corporation [United States] and Dnastar [United States]



Brief Summary of Next Generation Sequencing:

Next-generation sequencing (NGS), alternatively known as high-throughput sequencing, allows sequencing of millions of DNA molecules simultaneously. This method is useful in the field of personalized medicine, genetic diseases and clinical diagnostics as it offers high throughput option with ability to perform sequencing for multiple individual at the same time. The NGS machine or NGS sequencer is flexible enough to operate tasks such as whole –genome sequencing (WGS), targeted sequencing and transcriptome analysis.According to AMA, the Global Next Generation Sequencing market is expected to reach USD12.8 Billion by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 18.8%.



Market Trend

Development in Portable Sequencing Technology and Adoption and Integration of Advanced LIMS (Laboratory Information Management System) Real-Time Tracking Methods



Market Drivers

Technical Advancement in NGS platform and Ability to Provide Cost Effective Solution



Opportunities

Favorable Government Initiatives and Incorporation of Big Data



The Global Next Generation Sequencing Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Targeted Sequencing & Resequencing, Whole Genome Sequencing, Whole Exome Sequencing), Application (Whole-genome Sequencing, Exome Sequencing, Targeted Resequencing, De Novo Sequencing, RNA Sequencing, ChIP Sequencing, Methyl Sequencing, Others), End-Users (Academic and Research Institutes, Hospitals and Clinics, Biotech and Pharma Companies, Others)



Regions Covered in the Next Generation Sequencing Market:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Attractions of the Next Generation Sequencing Market Report:

- The report provides granular level information about the market size, regional market share, historic market (2014-2018) and forecast (2019-2025)

- The report covers in-detail insights about the competitor's overview, company share analysis, key market developments, and their key strategies

- The report outlines drivers, restraints, unmet needs, and trends that are currently affecting the market

- The report tracks recent innovations, key developments and start-up's details that are actively working in the market

- The report provides plethora of information about market entry strategies, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenario



