The next-generation sequencing market was valued at USD 6,588.68 million in 2021, and it is expected to reach approximately USD 20,132.08 million in 2028, registering a CAGR of nearly 21.50% during the forecast period.
Next-generation sequencing is a massively parallel sequencing technology that enables the determination of the order of nucleotides in entire genomes. DNA pre-sequencing is one of the most significant steps in the overall sequencing protocol. It involves preparation of sample for the subsequent sequencing reaction, which is steadily being integrated into clinical laboratory analysis and diagnostics in healthcare sectors globally.
Next-generation sequencing has been widely used in pharmacogenomics to accelerate drug discovery processes.
Next-generation sequencing has been widely used in pharmacogenomics to accelerate drug discovery processes.
The Major Key Company Profiles included in Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market study are:
QIAGEN; PierianDx; Eurofins GATC Biotech GmbH; Roche Ltd.; Oxford Nanopore Technologies; Perkin Elmer, Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Genomatix GmbH; DNASTAR, Inc.; BGI; and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
The market outlook section focuses on the fundamentals of the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) industry, including drivers, limitations, opportunities, and challenges.
Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Segmentation Overview
The Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) industry is segmented into sub-segments and each of these sub-segments can provide classified data on the industry's most current trends.
Major Segments and Sub-Segment of Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market are Listed Below:
By Application Outlook:
Drug Discovery/Personalized Medicine
Genetic Screening
Diagnostics/Infectious Diseases
Agricultural & Animal Research
Others
By Technology Outlook:
Whole Genome Sequencing
Targeted Sequencing & Re-sequencing
Whole Exome Sequencing
RNA Sequencing
Chip Sequencing
De Novo Sequencing
Methyl Sequencing
By Product Outlook:
Instruments
Reagents & Consumables
Services
By End Use Outlook:
Healthcare Institutions
Academics
Biotech & Pharma Firms
Others
COVID-19 Impact Analysis:
A chapter of the survey is devoted to examining post-COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending habits are carefully examined in order to provide insight into the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market's possible influence.
Regional Analysis Covered in this report:
-North America [United States, Canada]
-Europe [Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia]
-Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia]
-Latin America [Mexico, Brazil, Argentina]
-Middle East & Africa [Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE]
Competitive Landscape Analysis 2022
The study also included an analysis of the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market share by sector. The competitive analysis provided a detailed look at the business development strategies of Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) competitors, including market rank evaluations.
Frequently Asked Questions in Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Report are:
-What is the current size of the global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) market?
-Who are the leading players in the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market?
-What are the major applications of the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market?
-What are the major drivers of the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market?
Table of Contents – Major Key Points
1 Product Introduction and Overview
2 Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Supply by Company
3 Global and Regional Market Status by Type
4 Global and Regional Market Status by Application
5 Global Market Status by Region
6 North America Market Status
7 Europe Market Status
8 Asia Pacific Market Status
9 Central & South America Market Status
10 Middle East & Africa Market Status
11 Major Downstream Customers Analysis
12 Global Market Forecast by Type and by Application
13 Global Market Forecast by Region/Country
14 Key Participants Company Information
15 Conclusion
16 Methodology
