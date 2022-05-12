London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2022 -- Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Report on –"Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Size & Growth Analysis Report 2022-2028".



Next-generation sequencing is a massively parallel sequencing technology that enables the determination of the order of nucleotides in entire genomes. DNA pre-sequencing is one of the most significant steps in the overall sequencing protocol. It involves preparation of sample for the subsequent sequencing reaction, which is steadily being integrated into clinical laboratory analysis and diagnostics in healthcare sectors globally.

Next-generation sequencing has been widely used in pharmacogenomics to accelerate drug discovery processes.



A recent study on the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market forecasts the dynamics of the industry. The research examines key industry trends that are currently influencing market growth. The study also discusses factors that would have an impact on the market's future condition over the forecast period. This newly published and insightful report sheds light on market insights, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and growth of market.



The Major Key Company Profiles included in Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market study are:



QIAGEN; PierianDx; Eurofins GATC Biotech GmbH; Roche Ltd.; Oxford Nanopore Technologies; Perkin Elmer, Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Genomatix GmbH; DNASTAR, Inc.; BGI; and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

The market outlook section focuses on the fundamentals of the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) industry, including drivers, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. The report includes a thorough examination of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional marketplaces.



Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Segmentation Overview



The Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) industry is segmented into sub-segments and each of these sub-segments can provide classified data on the industry's most current trends. The research covers a wide range of topics, including demand, product development, revenue generation, and stain resistant coatings sales across regions. An optimistic as well as a cautious scenario has been used to produce a full estimate on the market. The market identifies prominent segments and emphasizes key factors supporting growth across these categories to provide a comprehensive analysis.



Major Segments and Sub-Segment of Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market are Listed Below:



By Application Outlook:



Drug Discovery/Personalized Medicine

Genetic Screening

Diagnostics/Infectious Diseases

Agricultural & Animal Research

Others



By Technology Outlook:



Whole Genome Sequencing

Targeted Sequencing & Re-sequencing

Whole Exome Sequencing

RNA Sequencing

Chip Sequencing

De Novo Sequencing

Methyl Sequencing



By Product Outlook:

Instruments

Reagents & Consumables

Services



By End Use Outlook:

Healthcare Institutions

Academics

Biotech & Pharma Firms

Others



COVID-19 Impact Analysis:



A chapter of the survey is devoted to examining post-COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending habits are carefully examined in order to provide insight into the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market's possible influence.



Regional Analysis Covered in this report:



-North America [United States, Canada]

-Europe [Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia]

-Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia]

-Latin America [Mexico, Brazil, Argentina]

-Middle East & Africa [Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE]



Competitive Landscape Analysis 2022



The study also included an analysis of the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market share by sector to support long-term planning. The competitive analysis provided a detailed look at the business development strategies of Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) competitors, including market rank evaluations. The demographic study analyzed consumer behavior and provided information on how businesses are responding to changes in consumer trends, allowing them to develop growth strategies based on those changes. The manufacturing trend evaluation focused on Keyword manufacturing trends, including strategies for aligning strategy with current market trends.



Frequently Asked Questions in Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Report are:



-What is the current size of the global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) market?

-Who are the leading players in the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market?

-What are the major applications of the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market?

-What are the major drivers of the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market?



Table of Contents – Major Key Points



1 Product Introduction and Overview

2 Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Supply by Company

3 Global and Regional Market Status by Type

4 Global and Regional Market Status by Application

5 Global Market Status by Region

6 North America Market Status

7 Europe Market Status

8 Asia Pacific Market Status

9 Central & South America Market Status

10 Middle East & Africa Market Status

11 Major Downstream Customers Analysis

12 Global Market Forecast by Type and by Application

13 Global Market Forecast by Region/Country

14 Key Participants Company Information

15 Conclusion

16 Methodology



