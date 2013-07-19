Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market to Grow $2.7 Billion by 2017

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- The "Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market [Platforms (Illumina HiSeq, MiSeq, Life Technologies Ion Proton/PGM, 454 Roche), Bioinformatics (RNA-Seq, ChIP-Seq), (Pyrosequencing, SBS, SMRT), (Diagnostics, Personalized Medicine)] – Global Forecast to 2017"analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in North America, Europe, Asia and Rest of World.



This report studies the global NGS market over the forecast period of 2012-2017.



The global Next Generation Sequencing Market was valued at $1.3 billion in 2012 and is poised to reach $2.7 billion by 2017 at a CAGR of 16.3%. The growth of the overall NGS market is driven by continuous innovations and developments in the market aimed at higher throughput, increased accuracy, and affordable costs. The opportunities for the growth of this market include developments in pre-sequencing, cloud computing, and NGS bioinformatics solutions. However, factors such as high reliability on grants and funding from the government and decrease in capital expenditure from academic institutions are hindering the growth of the market. In addition, the interpretation of big data generated by sequencers and the subsequent storage and management of analyzed data is still a challenge. Owing to the complexity of NGS technologies and data, standardization of the overall NGS workflow is still an unmet need.



This research report categorizes and analyzes the global NGS market on the basis of steps in the NGS workflow, NGS technologies, and NGS applications. All these markets are further divided into segments and sub-segments, to provide exhaustive value analysis for the years 2010, 2011, 2012, and forecast to 2017. Based on the NGS workflow, NGS pre-sequencing, sequencing and data analysis form the overall NGS market. Under pre-sequencing, the solutions for sample preparation are covered. The sequencing market covers platforms, reagents and services from key players like Illumina (U.S.), Life Technologies (U.S.), 454 Roche (U.S.), and Pacific Biosciences (U.S.). The market for sequencing platforms has been very dynamic. Some revolutionary platforms like GA IIx (Illumina) and SOLiD Series (Life Technologies) will take a setback and newer platforms like MiSeq and Ion Torrent Proton will gain market dominance.



The NGS data analysis market includes the market by product (software and services) and by applications such as whole genome sequencing, targeted re-sequencing, de novo sequencing, RNA-Seq, ChIP-Seq and Methyl-Seq. Some of the major applications of NGS include diagnostics, drug discovery, biomarker discovery, personalized medicine, and agriculture and animals research. Each market is comprehensively analyzed at a granular level by geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World) to provide in-depth information on the global scenario.



North America accounted for the largest market share of the NGS market, followed by Europe, in 2012. However, Asia presents significant opportunities for investors as the developed markets get saturated.



The NGS platforms market is a consolidated one and was dominated by Illumina in 2012, which accounted for the largest market share of more than 50%. Other companies with commercial platforms include Life Technologies (U.S.), 454 Roche (U.S.), and Pacific Biosciences (U.S.). The NGS bioinformatics/data analysis market is highly fragmented with key players like CLC bio (Denmark), Biomatters (New Zealand), Partek (U.S.), Genomatix (Germany), Knome (U.S.) and DNASTAR (U.S.) dominating this market space.



