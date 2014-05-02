Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Worth $2.7 Billion by 2017

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- The "Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market [Platforms (Illumina HiSeq, MiSeq, Life Technologies Ion Proton/PGM, 454 Roche), Bioinformatics (RNA-Seq, ChIP-Seq), (Pyrosequencing, SBS, SMRT), (Diagnostics, Personalized Medicine)] – Global Forecast to 2017"analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in North America, Europe, Asia and Rest of World.



Browse 87 market data tables with 25 figures spread through 350 pages and in-depth TOC on "Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)".

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The global NGS market was valued at $1.3 billion in 2012 and is poised to reach $2.7 billion by 2017 at a CAGR of 16.3%. The growth of the overall NGS market is driven by continuous innovations and developments in the market aimed at higher throughput, increased accuracy, and affordable costs. The opportunities for the growth of this market include developments in pre-sequencing, cloud computing, and NGS bioinformatics solutions.



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This research report categorizes and analyzes the global NGS market on the basis of steps in the NGS workflow, NGS technologies, and NGS applications. All these markets are further divided into segments and sub-segments, to provide exhaustive value analysis for the years 2010, 2011, 2012, and forecast to 2017. Based on the NGS workflow, NGS pre-sequencing, sequencing and data analysis form the overall NGS market. Under pre-sequencing, the solutions for sample preparation are covered. The sequencing market covers platforms, reagents and services from key players like Illumina (U.S.), Life Technologies (U.S.), 454 Roche (U.S.), and Pacific Biosciences (U.S.). The market for sequencing platforms has been very dynamic. Some revolutionary platforms like GA IIx (Illumina) and SOLiD Series (Life Technologies) will take a setback and newer platforms like MiSeq and Ion Torrent Proton will gain market dominance.



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The NGS platforms market is a consolidated one and was dominated by Illumina in 2012, which accounted for the largest market share of more than 50%. Other companies with commercial platforms include Life Technologies (U.S.), 454 Roche (U.S.), and Pacific Biosciences (U.S.). The NGS bioinformatics/data analysis market is highly fragmented with key players like CLC bio (Denmark), Biomatters (New Zealand), Partek (U.S.), Genomatix (Germany), Knome (U.S.) and DNASTAR (U.S.) dominating this market space.



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