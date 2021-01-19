Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Market Expected to Register an Impressive Growth During 2020 to 2028 : Top Market Participants- Agilent Technologies

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2021 -- Market Size – USD 3,110.0 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 9.3%, Market Trends –High demand in the consumer genomics sector



For most large research laboratories, the processing of a vast array of data has made it a big challenge to monitor and coordinate sequence sample data and electronic methods developed for handling NGS samples. Therefore, it has encouraged the growth of the next generation sequencing (NGS) sample preparation market. These methods comprise information management software, automation, and entire laboratory information management systems (LIMS). Such technologies are similar to information management software.



Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Market Drivers



The global next generation sequencing NGS) sample preparation market size was valued at USD 3,110.0 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 6,630.0 million at a CAGR of 9.3% by the year 2027. Compared to technologies used in the field of genetics, numerous advantages of high-performance sequencing, including microarray and Sanger sequence, are among significant factors fueling the growth of the next generation sequencing (NGS) sample preparation market. In addition, with modifications in sequencing methods to increase the capacity, the limits for sample preparation processes have shifted.

Continuous progress in the preparation of samples for next generation sequencing (NGS) has led to standardized sample preparation procedures, which have greatly affected the demand for the preparation of samples for next generation sequencing (NGS).



Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Market: Regional Outlook

In 2019, North America accounted for the highest market share of more than 32.0% in terms of sales, leading to the rapid growth of new-generation sequencing, precision medicine, and systematic diagnosis. Asia Pacific is expected to develop most rapidly as domestic and molecular diagnostics are increasing in China. In the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to register a CAGR of 11.5% through the forecast period in next generation sequencing (NGS) sample preparation market.



Key participants include Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., BGI; Biomatters Ltd., Congenica Ltd, Eurofins Scientific, DNASTAR, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Genomatix GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Foundation Medicine, among others, among others.



Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

NGS Library Preparation Kit

Semi-Automated Library Preparation

Automated Library Preparation

Colonial Amplification



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Oncology

Clinical Investigation

Reproductive Health

HLA Typing/Immune System Monitoring

Metagenomics, Epidemiology, & Drug Development

Agrigenomics & Forensics

Consumer Genomics



End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Academic Research

Clinical Research

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharma & Biotech Entities

Others



Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Next Generation Sequencing (NSG) Sample Preparation Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Next Generation Sequencing (NSG) Sample Preparation Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Advancements in NGS platform

4.2.2.2. Reduced cost of sequencing

4.2.2.3. Improving reimbursement scenario for NGS-based diagnostic tests

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Stringent legislative regulations

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sample Preparation Market By Workflow Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Workflow Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. NGS Library Preparation Kit

5.1.2. Semi-Automated Library Preparation

5.1.3. Automated Library Preparation

5.1.4. Colonial Amplification

Continue…



