Next Generation Stunning Mahindra Scorpio on the Roll, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- Post the launch of Mahindra Verito Vibe and XUV500 in the second half of 2013, Mahindra plans big to introduce the next generation Mahindra Scorpio.



Other than Mahindra XUV500, another thrilling vehicle that is expected to race past other SUVs in the Indian market is that of Mahindra Scorpio.



Being codenamed as W105, Mahindra has been triumphant in spreading enough of positive word of mouth that was much needed for the 2014 version of Mahindra Scorpio.



Exhibiting a much longer wheelbase, the all new Mahindra Scorpio will be seen featuring a lot of space for better legroom in the second row as well as the third row. Boasted to weigh lesser than the existing model, 2014 edition of this stunning SUV is expected to output increased fuel economy and enhanced performance.



The 2014 edition of Mahindra Scorpio will put up a striking as well as well-built exteriors on display when compared to the outgoing model. With a powerful 2.2L mHawk turbo diesel engine, the forthcoming edition of Mahindra Scorpio will average a maximum peak power of 120 bhp along with a peak torque of 290 Nm.



Being priced in the quite an affordable range of about 10 lacs, the next gen Mahindra Scorpio will be seen exhibiting aggressive exteriors. On the contrary, the notable SUV will also put up a rear defogger, keyless entry with immobilizer and an anti-lock braking system on display.



Other than that, buyers can also witness fog lamps, power steering and central locking. With such striking features, 2014 version of Mahindra Scorpio is much anticipated in the car market as well as amongst the buyers who expect the revolutionary SUV to stun the Indian market.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Mahindra cars in India can be located online.



