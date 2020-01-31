Next Generation Titrators Market Key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2028 : FMI Report

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2020 -- Titration is an analytical technique that is used to determine substance concentration within a solution. The Next-Generation Titrators can be classified into two types namely, potentiometric and Karl Fischer. The Karl Fisher Next-Generation Titrators are available in both forms coulometric as well as volumetric versions. These Next-Generation Titrators offer a number of automation options and have great accuracy. Increasing number of samples and the time needed for preparation of samples manually in the lab creates a need for automated titrators such as the Next-Generation Titrators. These devices are able to handle a numver of samples and can be left unattended during the process. The Next-Generation Titrators reduces the errors caused during manual titration protocols. The Next-Generation Titrators have a number of other parameters that can be controlled such as the volume of the sample, number of samples and type of titration additionally these instruments require less volume of reagents.



Karl Fischer Titrators are gaining a lot of traction due to a number of applications in industries such as food, pharmaceutical, and semiconductors. A number of products in these industries influence product quality significantly. The Karl Fischer Titrators are used for measuring the amount of water in the sample, making it most suitable to use in most industries. The potentiometric type of Next-Generation Titrators is preferred when accuracy is especially important. And is commonly used for acid-base titrations.



Next-Generation Titrators Market: Drivers and Restraints



Increase in research in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry drive the growth of the Next-Generation Titrators market significantly. Growing automation in laboratory is another factor supporting the growth of the Next-Generation Titrators market. Ease of use of Next-Generation Titrators, as well as accurate results is supporting the growth of the Next-Generation Titrators market. Availability of low cost alternative methods such as manual titration and high cost of instrument may hinderer the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Next-Generation Titrators Market: Overview



Next-Generation Titrators market is anticipated to grow with a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2018-2028. Next-Generation Titrators are used for research as well as for diagnosis. Next-Generation Titrators generally can be categories based on the type of RNA being tested, such as adenovirus testing kits, Herpes Virus I testing kits, Influenza A&B testing kits and others. Based on the end user, Next-Generation Titrators market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotech companies, diagnostic centers and academic & research institutes.



Based on product type, the global Next-Generation Titrators market is segmented into:



Potentiometric Next-Generation Titrators

Karl Fischer Next-Generation Titrators



Based on end user, the global Next-Generation Titrators market is segmented into:



Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutions

Others



Next-Generation Titrators Market: Regional Outlook



The global Next-Generation Titrators market is segmented based on geography into eight regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Asia Pacific excluding China, and Japan, China, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to hold maximum market share in the global Next-Generation Titrators market owing to the increasing automation of labs in the region. The Asia Pacific Next-Generation Titrators market is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace with the maximum CAGR over the forecast period due to strong and evolving government support towards research in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry in the region.



Next-Generation Titrators Market: Key Players



Some of the key players in the global Next-Generation Titrators market are Mettler Toledo, Hanna Instruments, Xylem, Hatch, DKK-TOA, KEM, Metrohm, Thermo Scientific Orion, GR Scientific, Inesa Instrument, Ji'nan Hanon, Hiranuma Co., JM Science, Cannon Instrument Co., and others.