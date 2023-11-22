NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Next-Generation Wind Technology Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Next-Generation Wind Technology market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2023 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are GE Renewable Energy (France), Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S.A. (Germany), Nordex Group (Germany), Ming Yang Wind Power (China), Vestas (Denmark), ABB Ltd (Switzerland), Goldwind (China), Envision Energy (China), Ducted Wind Turbines, Inc. (United States), Carter Wind Turbines (united States), Suzlon (India), DNV AS (Norway).



Wind energy is the fastest-growing sector across the globe to generate energy. Increasing energy demand across the globe due to the high adoption of advanced technologies and automation has led wind technology manufacturers towards the design and manufacturing of technologically advanced wind energy generation components. The next-generation wind technology is capable to generate energy at relatively low wind speeds.



IN August 2020, Siemens Gamesa launched its next-generation wind turbine SG .4-145 in the Indian market. It is specifically designed and optimized to deliver the lowest possible levellised cost of energy with high reliability. The next-generation wind turbine has been upgraded with the 145 meter rotor of the Siemens Gamesa 4.X platform.



Influencing Market Trend

- Increasing Innovation in the Rotor Blades and Development of Larger & Taller Towers

- Increased Focus on the Development of High-Efficiency Generators

Market Drivers

- Growing Demand for Next-Generation Innovative Wind Power Generation Components to Improve Performance and Reliability of Wind Turbine

- Increasing Preference for the Offshore Wind Energy to Produce the Huge Amount of Energy

- Significant Growth of Renewable

Opportunities:

- Increased Installation of Offshore Wind Energy Plants in the Coastal Region of North America and Europe

- Increasing Government Initiatives and Funding for the Development and Installation of Next-Generation Wind Technology

Challenges:

- Huge Upfront Cost and Regular Maintenance of Wind Components Can Create Challenges



Analysis by Type (Wind Turbine, Blades, Towers, Wind Rotors), Application (Onshore Wind Energy, Offshore Wind Energy)



Competitive landscape highlighting important parameters that players are gaining along with the Market Development/evolution

- % Market Share, Segment Revenue, Swot Analysis for each profiled company [GE Renewable Energy (France), Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S.A. (Germany), Nordex Group (Germany), Ming Yang Wind Power (China), Vestas (Denmark), ABB Ltd (Switzerland), Goldwind (China), Envision Energy (China), Ducted Wind Turbines, Inc. (United States), Carter Wind Turbines (united States), Suzlon (India), DNV AS (Norway)]

- Business overview and Product/Service classification

- Product/Service Matrix [Players by Product/Service comparative analysis]

- Recent Developments (Technology advancement, Product Launch or Expansion plan, Manufacturing and R&D etc)

- Consumption, Capacity & Production by Players



The regional analysis of Global Next-Generation Wind Technology Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



