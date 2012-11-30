New Software research report from MindCommerce is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2012 -- Our latest research provides key insights into how the wireless industry will form the foundation for the next electronics super cycle. At the forefront shall be next generation wireless devices that take advantage of embedded computing and machine to machine communications as well as consumer solutions involving wearable computing and next generation applications such as augmented reality.
This report evaluates each of these segments, which each represent unique market opportunities ranging from market introduction high growth phases of their life cycles. This research also analyzes the positive impact each of these segments on semiconductor industry growth. The report includes evaluation of market trends, drivers, challenges, and opportunities with detailed forecasts for revenue and market growth by region and product for each of the following:
- Embedded computing through 2017
- M2M Forecasts through 2017
- Wearable wireless/computing through 2017
- Augmented Reality devices and applications through 2017
Target Audience:
- Semiconductor and micro computer suppliers
- Mobile and wireless communications device suppliers
- Mobile/wireless network operators and service providers
- Next generation application developers and content providers
- Consumer electronics merchandisers and application providers
