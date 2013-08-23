Next Guest on the Everything Financial Radio Show Is Harry S. Dent, Jr.

Grand Rapids, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Financial advisor Dennis Tubbergen enjoys keeping his clients up to date with his weekly newsletter, his financial blog, and his weekly radio show. This week on The Everything Financial Radio Show, Tubbergen hosts Harry S. Dent, Jr. Dent is the founder of Dent Research, an economic research firm specializing in demographic trends. His mission is “Helping People Understand Change.”



He has also been the CEO of several entrepreneurial growth companies and a new venture investor. Since 1988 he has been speaking to executives and investors around the world. In 1989, Dent wrote the book Our Power to Predict. In it, he revealed how an investor could use demographic trends to accurately predict the direction of the markets, sometimes decades in advance.



Tubbergen, who is an author, radio show host, and CEO of USA Wealth Management, LLC, also spends a lot of time giving his opinions on the economy in his Moving Markets monthly newsletter at www.moving-markets.com and in his online financial blog. On August 23, 2013 Tubbergen's blog was titled Buffalo Teachers Wake Up.



"Teachers in the Buffalo, New York school system have filed a grievance to avoid having to help the district serve breakfast to students," began Tubbergen. "Interestingly, these same teachers get free plastic surgery as a fringe benefit."



Below Tubbergen quotes from an August 8, 2013 article in the Daily Caller.



The Buffalo Teachers Federation has filed a grievance against the public school district in Buffalo, New York because the district wants to serve breakfast in the classroom.



The grievance asserts that the breakfast program causes unsanitary conditions and unfairly forces teachers to do work that is beyond the provisions of their collective bargaining agreement, reports Buffalo NBC affiliate WGRZ.



The same collective bargaining agreement provides teachers — who make less than $60,000 per year on average — with a host of extravagant cosmetic surgery procedures including everything from hair removal to liposuction to microdermabrasion.



In 2011 alone, Eagnews.org discovered, Buffalo taxpayers picked up a $2.7 million tab for free plastic surgery.



Buffalo’s public school system currently faces a massive budget deficit of about $50 million.



The Breakfast in the Classroom program is designed to ensure that children in a Buffalo public school can eat breakfast if they don’t get the meal at home and regardless of their family income levels.



The program is a response to an uncomfortable statistic: in the city that gave America and the world Buffalo wings, over 80 percent of all public school students live below the poverty line, according to WGRZ.



It’s hard to feed kids before the school bell rings with any efficiency, apparently, so the solution is to allow food in classrooms in the morning.



"While I don’t begrudge any professional fair pay, it seems to me that $2.7 million in free plastic surgery when 80 percent of your clients live below the poverty line is nuts," notes Tubbergen. "Even crazier is their unwillingness to make sure they eat. Do the Buffalo teachers read the news? Do they know what is happening in Detroit?"



To read the blog in its entirety go to http://www.dennistubbergen.com and select his August 23, 2013 entry.



Tubbergen’s syndicated radio show can be heard on metro Michigan stations WTKG 1230 AM and WOOD Newsradio1300 AM and 106.9 FM.



About Dennis Tubbergen

Dennis Tubbergen has been in the financial industry for over 25 years and has his corporate offices in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Tubbergen is CEO of USA Wealth Management, LLC and has an online blog that can be read at http://www.dennistubbergen.com. To view Tubbergen’s latest Moving Markets? newsletter, go to http://www.moving-markets.com.



The opinions expressed herein are those of the writer and not necessarily those of USA Wealth Management, LLC. This update may contain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements as to future events that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those that were forecasted. Therefore, no forecast should be construed as a guarantee. Prior to making any investment decision, individuals should consult a professional to determine the risks, costs, benefits and fees associated with a particular investment. Information obtained from third party resources is believed to be reliable but the accuracy cannot be guaranteed.