Next Guest on the Everything Financial Radio Show Is Karl Denninger

Grand Rapids, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Financial advisor Dennis Tubbergen is known for having a diverse selection of guest experts on his weekly radio show.. This week on The Everything Financial Radio Show, Tubbergen hosts Tubbergen's next guest is Karl Denninger, an American technology businessman, finance blogger and political activist. Denninger is sometimes referred to as a founding member of the Tea Party movement in the U.S.



Denninger was the founder and CEO of MCSNet in Chicago, a company that became one of the area's first commercial internet service providers. He is also a founding contributor to the libertarian-oriented finance blog www.marketticker.org and has used the internet to bring attention to his concerns with the financial system.



Tubbergen, who is an author, radio show host, and CEO of Personal Legacy Planners, LLC, also spends a lot of time hosting his weekly radio show and on his online financial blog. On November 15, 2013 Tubbergen's blog was titled Coming Pension Meltdown.



"That headline is the same as one on a recent article published by the conservative news source, “Newsmax," began Tubbergen. "I have been writing about this for a long time now and believe that before the economic winter season is over; the topic of pension funding (or underfunding as the case may be) will be the dominant headline."



Below he quotes from the November 12, 2013 article on Newsmax.



Voters in Cincinnati last week soundly defeated a ballot initiative which would have overhauled the pension system for public workers, leaving the city without a plan to deal with $872 million in unfunded liabilities.



Cincinnati is not alone.



Across the nation, cities and states are finding funding for basic services being crowded out of their budgets by the rising cost of retirees' pensions and healthcare.



More and more cities, counties, and even some states will face the harsh reality of having to fix their pension systems or deal with a Detroit-style bankruptcy.



But here’s the real rub: experts are warning that many pension systems, those claiming they are well funded and those who say they aren’t, have all been using rosy projections about future investment returns.



To find out why Tubbergen believes we have not heard the last of this, go to http://www.dennistubbergen.com and select his November 15, 2013 entry.



Tubbergen’s syndicated radio show can be heard on metro Michigan stations WTKG 1230 AM and WOOD Newsradio1300 AM and 106.9 FM.



About Dennis Tubbergen

Dennis Tubbergen has been in the financial industry for over 25 years and has his corporate offices in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Tubbergen is CEO of USA Wealth Management, LLC and has an online blog that can be read at www.dennistubbergen.com. To view Tubbergen’s latest Moving Markets? newsletter, go to www.moving-markets.com.



The opinions expressed herein are those of the writer and not necessarily those of USA Wealth Management, LLC. This update may contain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements as to future events that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those that were forecasted. Therefore, no forecast should be construed as a guarantee. Prior to making any investment decision, individuals should consult a professional to determine the risks, costs, benefits and fees associated with a particular investment. Information obtained from third party resources is believed to be reliable but the accuracy cannot be guaranteed.