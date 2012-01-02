Next Level Technology Becomes BIG DOG Partner at Ruckus Wireless

Hunt Valley, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2012 -- Besides being more flexible than a wired network, one of the first things that a business needs to be thinking about if they are looking at moving to Wi-Fi networks is security. That is why Next Level Technology (NLT) has partnered with Ruckus Wireless. Ruckus Wireless is a strong leader in making sure that corporations around the globe have safe and secure wireless networks.



There are two tiers of partnerships at Ruckus -- Ruckus Inter-Operability Testing (RIOT) for technology partners and BIG DOG specifically for channel partners. With its dedication to the exploding Wi-Fi market, Ruckus is intent on providing channel partners with the best wireless product group utilizing their “Smart Wi-Fi” technology, which uses an intelligent, versatile antenna technology and best-of-class service technologies to broaden the range of Wi-Fi signals while being able to adapt at a moment's notice to environmental changes.



According to Scott Adelman, Director of Sales at Next Level Technology, "The Ruckus products are the best wireless network products on the market. For the first time Wi-Fi can extend to the outer limits, is much more reliable, and delivers greater capacity. That means we can recommend Ruckus wireless to our clients with the assurance that they will have a superior product."



As Maryland's premier computer network maintenance company, Next Level Technology goes out of their way to ensure computer networks, disaster recovery systems, email SPAM filtering and computer network performance are optimized. As a BIG DOG partner, NLT gains the ability to provide highly-skilled, managed wireless services on their client's Ruckus infrastructure from within NLT's own network operations center.



The hallmark of NLT's Maryland IT practice is quality, personalized and friendly service for all of their clients. Next Level Technology's national and international affiliations provide the organization with daily and practical opportunities to exchange information and solve IT problems that allows them to be the leader in eliminating the stress and downtime of their clients' IT systems.



About Next Level Technology, LLC

Next Level Technology, LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Naden/Lean, LLC, CPAs and Business Consultants, locally-owned and independent, based in Baltimore, Maryland. Next Level Technology serves the computer networks of businesses in Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania and Washington, DC.



If your business is looking for superior wireless products or you wish to have more information about our company, please call (410) 616-2000 or email us at info@nl-tech.com.